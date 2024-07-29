Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Appian Way gains UNESCO World Heritage status

Italy was successful in its bid to have the Via Appia Antica included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the United Nations' cultural body announced on Saturday.

It becomes Italy's 60th entry on the list after the bid from the culture ministry was approved during the UNESCO summer session in New Delhi.

More than 800 kilometres long, the Appian Way is the oldest of the great roads built by the Ancient Romans, running all the way from Rome to Brindisi in south-eastern Italy.

The UNESCO bid includes the full length of the route, including the Via Traiana, from Beneveneto to Brindisi.

Il Comitato del Patrimonio Mondiale, riunito a Nuova Delhi, ha deliberato l’iscrizione della “Via Appia. Regina Viarum” nella Lista del Patrimonio Mondiale. Il sito è il 60esimo bene italiano riconosciuto dall’@UNESCO

Italian government urged to call drought state of emergency

Italy's Green-Left Alliance (AVS) on Saturday called on Giorgia Meloni's government to declare a climate state of emergency over severe drought that has struck the centre-south of the country in recent months, news agency Ansa reported.

Sicily has been under a regional state of emergency for drought since February, and on Friday neighbouring Calabria followed suit, with governor Roberto Occhiuto citing a "serious drinking water shortage" in the province of Crotone.

Italy on Friday deployed a naval tanker to transport 1,200 cubic metres of water to the the port of Licata in Sicily's parched province of Agrigento.

"It is not acceptable that... with floods in the north and a dramatic drought in the south, which is causing crops to disappear in an incredible agricultural disaster, the answer is only [Meloni's] silence," AVS MP Angelo Bonelli said.

Martinenghi wins Italy's Olympic first gold medal

Nicolo Martinenghi brought home Italy's first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games on Sunday evening, beating England favourite Adam Peaty and US swimmer Nic Fink by two hundredths of a second in the 100m breaststroke race.

"That's amazing, that's amazing, it was a dream come true," the smiling Italian told reporters, per AFP news agency.

"I grew up with that goal in my mind so to become Olympic champion today is a dream come true, next to Adam, one of my idols. I grew up with Adam so in front of my family, my girlfriend, my friends, my teammates, that's insane," he added.

"When I touched the wall and I saw the red light on the block, just one red light, I said 'I did it, it's incredible'."

Italy's Meloni to meet China's Xi to 'relaunch' ties

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, after pledging to relaunch ties strained by her country's departure from Beijing's vast Belt and Road Initiative late last year, AFP reported.

Meloni arrived in Beijing on Saturday on her first visit to China since she took office nearly two years ago, in a visit she said would "relaunch our bilateral cooperation".

Meeting her counterpart Li Qiang on Sunday, the two signed a joint Italy-China action plan that emphasised the importance of "ensuring that commercial relationships are balanced and mutually beneficial," according to AFP.

Her administration withdrew from China's major Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in December, having been the only G7 nation to sign up, saying joining the initiative had been a "mistake".

She has since sought to mend ties with China, Italy's second-largest non-EU trading partner after the United States.