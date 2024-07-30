Bear culled after attacking tourist in northern Italy

Advertisement

The bear, known as Kj1, was killed on Tuesday morning in response to an order issued by Trentino President Maurizio Fugatti, according to Italian media reports.

The bear was "a dangerous specimen," Trento provincial authorities wrote in a statement on Tuesday announcing the killing, adding that Italy's Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, Ispra, had confirmed "the need to remove the bear (classified as 'high risk') as soon as possible."

"The animal has been involved in at least seven interactions with humans. The last one was last July 16th, against a hiker," the note said.

The 43-year-old French tourist in question was attacked while out running and airlifted to a nearby hospital with injuries to his limbs.

The man was not in a life-threatening condition, but the story of another attack renewed international interest in the issue of bears in northern Italy and the threat they may pose to humans.

In April 2023, a jogger in Trentino was killed in a bear attack on a woodland path, launching a debate on the dangers posed by the animals, which were reintroduced in the region between 1996 and 2004.

That plan had allowed for just 50 bears to be introduced, but their numbers have grown to around 100 in recent years, according to provincial authorities.

At 22 years old, Kj1 had been the oldest bear in the province and was reportedly with her three cubs when the attack occurred, according to Il Secolo XIX.

News of the bear's killing drew ire from animal rights groups on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Fugatti "did not want to close off access to the area where Kj1 is present and he gave free rein to his bear-killing madness: this is not how you protect citizens," said Massimo Vitturi of Italy's Anti-Vivisection League.

"This contemptuous attitude, which reveals a real obsession with bears by the president of the Trentino province, will also have consequences in Europe," Italy's National Animal Protection Agency, Enpa, wrote in a statement.