CALENDAR: The worst dates to travel on Italy's roads in August 2024

Much like heatwaves, long traffic jams are part and parcel of Italy’s summer months.

This is especially true for the country's peak holiday month, August, as tens of thousands of people around the boot escape the baking-hot cities to reach their vacation spots.

But the increased number of vehicles on the road isn't just inconvenient; it can also be dangerous as the summer months tend to be those with the highest numbers of recorded car accidents.

That's why Italy’s State Police (Polizia di Stato) issues warnings every year advising motorists to avoid peak travel times, and even publishes its own calendar showing when traffic is expected to be at its worst.

The calendar is colour-coded, with a yellow marker indicating heavy traffic, red indicating heavy traffic with 'possible critical conditions', and black indicating 'critical' traffic.

Italy’s road traffic calendar for August 2024. Source: Italian State Police

As shown by the table, all weekends in August are expected to be marked by heavy or very heavy traffic, with critical conditions forecast in the morning of Saturday, August 3rd and Saturday, August 10th.

Fridays will also be a consistently bad time to travel on Italy's roads in August as yellow or red traffic warnings have been issued for each Friday of the month.

Overall traffic conditions are expected to be more favourable on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout August, with the exception of the Ferragosto national holiday, falling on Thursday, August 15th, and the day immediately before.

While the first two Mondays of August (August 5th and August 12th) should be a good time to hit the road for motorists according to forecasts, heavy traffic warnings have been issued for Monday, August 19th and Monday, August 26th.

Which roads can I expect to be busiest?

Motorways and state roads connecting major cities to popular seaside holiday destinations or mountain resorts are the most likely to see heavy traffic in the coming weeks. Here’s a handy breakdown based on previous years’ events.

Motorways (autostrade):

Motorway junctions RA13 and RA14 near Trieste, Friuli Venezia-Giulia

Motorway A14, connecting Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, to Taranto, Puglia

Motorway A1, connecting Milan to Naples

Motorway A2, connecting Salerno, Campania, to Reggio Calabria, Calabria

Motorway A30, connecting Caserta to Salerno, Campania

Motorways A19 (Palermo-Catania) and A29 (Palermo-Mazara del Vallo), both in Sicily

State roads (strade statali):

State Road 16, known as Statale Adriatica, connecting Padua, Veneto, to Otranto, Puglia

State Road 309, known as Strada Romea, connecting Venice to Ravenna, Emilia-Romagna

State Road 36, stretching from Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardy, to Italy’s border with Switzerland

State Road 18, known as Tirrenia Inferiore, connecting Naples to Reggio Calabria

State Road 106, known as Statale Jonica, stretching from Reggio Calabria to Taranto, Puglia

State Road 148, known as Statale Pontina, stretching from Rome to Terracina, Lazio

State Road 7, known as Statale Appia, going from Rome to Brindisi, Puglia

State Road 1, known as Via Aurelia, connecting Rome to Ventimiglia, Liguria

State Roads 675 (from Terni, Umbria to Monte Romano, Lazio) and 3-bis (from Terni to Ravenna, Emilia-Romagna)

If you’re planning on using one of the above roads to reach your holiday destination, you may want to consider drawing up an alternative route.

The Italian State Police offers guidance on alternative itineraries at the following online links: north, centre and south.

How to keep up to date with the latest developments

This online map from Italy’s motorway construction and maintenance company ANAS features live updates on road closures, maintenance work, traffic levels and even weather conditions. The service is also available through their mobile app.

Motorway company Autostrade per l’Italia offers a similar live map, showing road closures and traffic jams as well as the locations of the nearest petrol stations and service areas.

If you’d like to speak directly to an operator while you’re on the road, you can do so by getting in touch with ANAS’s customer service at toll-free number 800 841 148 or using their live chat.