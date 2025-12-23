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Italy fines Ryanair €255 million for abuse of dominant position

AFP
AFP - news@thelocal.it
Published: 23 Dec, 2025 CET. Updated: Tue 23 Dec 2025 11:03 CET
Italy fines Ryanair €255 million for abuse of dominant position
Italy has fined low-cost budget carrier Ryanair €255 million. Photo by Jaime REINA / AFP.

Italy's competition authority said on Tuesday it had fined low-cost airline Ryanair more than 255 million euros for allegedly abusing its dominant position to block travel agencies from accessing its services.

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Anonymous
Ryanair is essential for secondary cities in many European countries. I don’t understand why these governments seem to fine them frequently and/or raise ticket taxes, etc. It’s not like the other airlines are lining up to offer these services. I fear we risk fining ourselves out of operation. Also, what becomes of the fine € once received? I’m sure it’s not put to good use in these regional airports.

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