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Italy's Senate approves 2026 budget bill

Elaine Allaby
Elaine Allaby - elaine.allaby@thelocal.com
Published: 23 Dec, 2025 CET. Updated: Tue 23 Dec 2025 13:52 CET
Italy's Senate approves 2026 budget bill
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni addresses the Italian Senate next to Deputy PM Matteo Salvini on on October 22, 2025. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

Italian senators on Tuesday gave the green light to the latest version of the government's 2026 draft budget, including an income tax cut and extended renovation grants.

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#Politics #Money #Italy in 2026

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