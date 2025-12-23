Italy's Senate approves 2026 budget bill

Italian senators on Tuesday gave the green light to the latest version of the government's 2026 draft budget, including an income tax cut and extended renovation grants.

The vote passed with 110 yes votes, 66 no votes, and two abstentions, according to Italian media, and will now pass to the lower house for final approval.

The bill included gradual increases in the retirement age in 2027 and 2028 and restrictions on early retirement, according to reports.

A planned income tax cut from 35 percent to 33 percent for those earning between €28,001 and €50,000 per year made it into the latest draft of the text.

The reduction was expected to affect some 13.6 million Italian taxpayers, according to news agency Ansa.

READ ALSO: Six measures in the 2026 budget that affect foreigners in Italy

Also retained was the extension of the bonus ristrutturazioni or ‘renovation bonus’ or grant towards the cost of home renovation or restoration works.

The incentive was set remain at 50 percent for primary residences and at 36 percent for second homes for 2026.

Income from short-term lets was to continue to be taxed at 21 percent on the first rental property and 26 percent on additional ones, after a planned hike proved unpopular even among members of Italy's coalition government.

The threshold for being required to register as a business with a VAT number was set at three short-term rentals, down from the current five.

READ ALSO: Budget 2026: Italy to scrap short-term rental tax hike

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The bill scrapped a controversial provision that would have waived arrears for business owners convicted of underpaying their employees, following ire from opposition party members and trade unions.

Among other dropped measures was a plan to reduce the statutory gap for transitioning from a senior public administration role to a management position in the private sector from three years to one.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti acknowledged on Monday that the bill's journey through parliament had been a "tortuous" one, with members of the ruling coalition most recently wrangling over a pensions reform.

The bill now passes to the Chamber of Deputies, with a final vote scheduled for December 30th to allow the government to meet the end-of-year deadline.