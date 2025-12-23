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Visas For Members

The work visas you can use to move to Italy in 2026

Elaine Allaby
Elaine Allaby - elaine.allaby@thelocal.com
Published: 23 Dec, 2025 CET. Updated: Thu 8 Jan 2026 10:03 CET
The work visas you can use to move to Italy in 2026
A passenger is silhouetted at Malpensa Airport in Milan. Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP.

Moving to Italy is a dream for many, but securing a visa can be a challenge for workers from outside the EU.

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#Visas #Working in Italy

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