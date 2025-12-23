The work visas you can use to move to Italy in 2026

Moving to Italy is a dream for many, but securing a visa can be a challenge for workers from outside the EU.

With one of the highest unemployment rates in the EU, Italy is known for its labour market protectionism, safeguarding as many jobs as possible for Italian and EU workers.

READ ALSO: The planned changes to immigration and citizenship in Italy in 2026

For non-EU nationals, that can make getting a work visa one of the main obstacles to starting a life in Italy: but that doesn't mean they're impossible to get.

Here are some of the main Italian work visas available to non-EU citizens in 2026.

Quota-based work visa (decreto flussi)

Under Italy's quota-based visa system, the so-called decreto flussi, a set number of work visas for non-EU citizens are issued every year. The government has said it will release 164,850 in 2026, with 332,700 more to be made available between 2027 and 2028.

That might sound promising, but these permits are allocated to specific industries, with most going to seasonal agricultural and hospitality work, the care sector, and heavy industry jobs.

READ ALSO: How and why is Italy planning to reform its work visa?

You need a prospective employer to apply on your behalf, and the quota tends to be massively oversubscribed, with spots running out within minutes of the application window opening on what's known as 'click day'.

This all means it's very difficult to get a visa through the decreto flussi system, and most Italian immigration lawyers will advise you not to waste time going down this route.

Italy's self-employment visa falls under the decreto flussi quota system. Just 650 visas will be made available for self-employed workers in 2026, a portion of which are reserved for workers from specific countries.

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Digital nomad visa

Italy launched its long-anticipated digital nomad visa in April 2024, opening up an important new avenue for remote workers.

Applicants must have an annual income of at least three times the minimum necessary to pay healthcare taxes in Italy (currently around €25,000), valid health insurance, a three-year college degree or equivalent professional experience, and proof of accommodation in Italy, as well as meeting other conditions.

While immigration lawyers have said the requirements appear to be fairly lenient at face value, consulates have the discretion to impose their own additional restrictions, and one successful applicant told The Local that the process was like going “through hell and back”.

The digital nomad visa and all the visas listed below do not fall under the decreto flussi quotas.

READ ALSO: How one American got Italy's digital nomad visa

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EU Blue Card

Introduced in 2009, the EU Blue Card allows highly-skilled workers from outside the EU to relocate to Italy.

To be eligible, you'll need a binding job offer of at least six months' duration from an Italian employer, an undergraduate degree, a minimum salary offer of approximately €35,500, and a professional qualification recognised by Italy.

If you've applied for a job advertised by an Italian company that's open to non-EU citizens, this is likely to be the route through which you'll be entering the country.

Your future employer will handle the application on your behalf, applying to the interior ministry for a nulla osta (entry clearance) that could take up to 90 days to process.

Secondment visas

Article 27 of Italy's Immigration Act lists some of the exceptions under which non-EU nationals can apply for an Italian work permit outside of the decreto flussi quotas.

One major exception is an intra-company or intra-corporate transfer (ICT) visa, through which your employer applies to transfer you to an Italy-based office or affiliate.

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An obvious drawback of this type of permit is that you need to already be working for a company that has strong ties to Italy and is willing to put in an application to send you there, excluding most candidates right off the bat.

You'll need to have been at the company for at least three months to qualify. As of 2026, the permit is valid for one year or the duration of the transfer (whichever is shorter), and may be extended to up to three years for managers and specialists and one year for trainees.

A new type of ICT visa introduced in 2023 allows non-EU citizens working for an Italian-headquartered company or one of its subsidiaries to apply for a transfer to Italy.

There are other exemptions under Article 27 for university professors and researchers, translators and interpreters, foreign correspondents, artists and entertainers.

Investor/start-up visas

Italy's investment visa, sometimes described as a “golden visa”, gives non-EU citizens the right to relocate to Italy if they make a minimum investment of €250,000 in an Italian start up, €500,000 in an Italian limited company, €1 million in a philanthropic initiative, or €2 million in government bonds.

Unlike other Italian visas, the investor visa doesn’t require holders to become a full-time Italian resident. It is valid for two years and renewable for a further three.

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You also don't need to spend the money at the outset; according to Giancarlo Ostetto from the Italian office of Lexidy Law Boutique, “the Italian investor visa is considered a safe option as you pay the investment three months after you get your visa rather than beforehand."

Alternatively, if you’re an entrepreneur, you can apply for a start-up visa.

The applicant must be able to demonstrate that they have €50,000 to invest in an "innovative" start-up, or €100,000 to invest in and join an existing Italian start-up.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For further information on the visas and how to apply, visit the Italian foreign ministry’s website.

Have you recently applied for an Italian work visa or job? Let us know about your experience in the comments section below or by emailing us.