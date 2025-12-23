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Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics organisers resolve snow problem at ski site

AFP
AFP - news@thelocal.it
Published: 23 Dec, 2025 CET. Updated: Tue 23 Dec 2025 09:47 CET
Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics organisers resolve snow problem at ski site
A view of the Olympic women's Alpine skiing Olympia delle Tofane slope on November 21, 2025. Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP.

Organisers of the 2026 Winter Olympics say they have solved the problems impacting the production of artificial snow at the site that will host the the snowboarding and freestyle skiing events.

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