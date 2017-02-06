Advertisement

Italy transfers officers who shot Berlin attacker to 'secret' location

AFP
news@thelocal.it
6 February 2017
11:00 CET+01:00
anis amriberlinattackpolice

Share this article

Italy transfers officers who shot Berlin attacker to 'secret' location
Journalists gather near the site where Amri was killed. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
6 February 2017
11:00 CET+01:00
The two Italian policemen who became instant heroes after they stopped and killed the Berlin Christmas market attacker have been transferred to new posts, Italian media reported on Sunday.

Italy's interior ministry has granted transfers from Milan in "recognition of an extraordinary act," reported RaiNews, quoting police sources while Corriere Della Sera described their destinations as "secret".

Luca Scata, a rookie officer aged 29, and fellow officer Christian Movio, 36, stopped 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri on December 23rd in Milan, where he had fled after driving a truck into a Berlin crowd four days earlier, killing 12.

READ MORE: What was the Berlin attack suspect doing in Milan?

They approached Amri after seeing him loitering around Milan's Sesto San Giovanni railway station. After Amri fired at Movio, hitting him in the shoulder, Scata shot him dead.

The officers were hailed nationwide for their actions, not least by the country's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

READ MORE: Italy hails rookie cop who shot dead Europe's most wanted man

But the praise began to evaporate after messages the pair had posted online surfaced, some racist in character and others suggesting support for Italy's fascist era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Scata published to Instagram pictures of former fascist leader Benito Mussolini and also a selfie showing him making a fascist-style salute, arm outstretched.

The men's social media profiles were removed and they were both placed under police surveillance amid fears for their safety.

anis amriberlinattackpolice

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'I'm a victim of the earthquake, I saved lives - and they arrested me'

Italian couple arrested for sending weapons to Isis

Marijuana, made in Italy: Inside the military police cannabis lab

Italian police charge Hungarian bus crash driver

Italian police bust people-trafficking ring in Lombardy

Italy strengthens ties with Tunisia after Berlin attack

Police seize luxury villas and cars from ex-mafia boss 'Angel Face'

'I'll get through this': Victim of revenge acid attack
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

The godfather: Church fumes in Sicily as mobster's son gets offer he can't refuse

'I'm a victim of the earthquake, I saved lives - and they arrested me'
Advertisement

Twelve dialect words you'll need to know to survive in Rome

Marijuana, made in Italy: Inside the military police cannabis lab

Seven reasons Molise (yes, Molise) is Italy's best kept secret

Italy's firefighters crowned the best in the world
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy transfers officers who shot Berlin attacker to 'secret' location
  2. What is this dolphin doing in the centre of Pisa?
  3. Art springs from ruins of Rome's industrial past
  4. After dispute, Pope names new Knights of Malta liaison
  5. Italian rescuers saved 1,500 people in the Med this weekend
Advertisement
Advertisement