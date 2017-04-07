Advertisement

Over 1000 migrants rescued on Thursday: Italian coastguard

AFP
news@thelocal.it
7 April 2017
08:47 CEST+02:00
migrantslibyarescuecoastguard

Share this article

Over 1000 migrants rescued on Thursday: Italian coastguard
File photo of migrants waiting to be rescued from a sinking dinghy: Abdullah Elgamoudi/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
7 April 2017
08:47 CEST+02:00
About 1,350 migrants were rescued on Thursday during a dozen separate operations in the Mediterranean, with the body of one migrant also recovered, the Italian coastguard said.

A coastguard ship as well as several commercial vessels and two boats operated by NGOs were involved in the operations in the central Mediterranean coordinated by Italy.

READ ALSO: Italy has reached an agreement with Libya to curb migration

The migrants were found mostly on small boats and rafts, though there was also one larger vessel, the coastguard said in a statement.

According to the latest figures released on Thursday, nearly 25,100 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, a 30 percent increase from the same period last year.

The figures showed that 663 people had died trying to cross the sea to Europe from Libya this year, compared with more than 5,000 in 2016.

READ ALSO: How a new wave of children's books is tackling the migrant crisis

How a new wave of children's books is tackling the migrant crisis
Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

migrantslibyarescuecoastguard

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

How a new wave of children's books is tackling the migrant crisis

Italy has reached an agreement with Libya aimed at curbing migration

Rare happy ending in Mediterranean migrant drama

146 migrants feared missing after boat capsizes in Med

One dead as 1,000 migrants rescued off Libya

A Libyan court has suspended an anti-people-smuggling deal with Italy

Around 250 feared drowned in Mediterranean boat sinkings

French and British volunteers arrested for giving food to migrants in Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

At least 5,000 restaurants in Italy are thought to be mafia-run

Thirteen dialect words you need to know in Florence

IN PICTURES: Prince Charles in Italy's quake-damaged towns
Advertisement

How Italy's Art Squad is racing to save quake-damaged masterpieces

How my Orvieto intermezzo left me hooked enough to stay

Take a drone tour of Italy with these 13 stunning videos

You can now stroll in Emperor Nero's garden with a virtual reality tour
Advertisement
2,540 Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police close two public schools over mafia links
  2. Italy's New Zealand embassy declares vendetta over PM's spaghetti pizza
  3. Italy's pro-Trump parties condemn Syria air strikes
  4. Historic ruling gives Vespa legal protection from foreign fakes
  5. Over 1000 migrants rescued on Thursday: Italian coastguard
Advertisement
Advertisement