Advertisement

Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'

The Local
news@thelocal.it
10 April 2017
11:12 CEST+02:00
divorcepossessionreligiondevilmarriagecatholicism

Share this article

Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
The woman reportedly hurled a church pew at an altar during one of the episodes. File photo: Pexels
The Local
news@thelocal.it
10 April 2017
11:12 CEST+02:00
An Italian man has been granted a divorce after claiming that his wife was "possessed by the devil".

The woman had exhibited "inexplicable behaviour" since 2007, including fits, stiffening, and other "unusual phenomena", a Milan court heard. Her husband attributed the episodes to "demonic possession".

Her sister, as well as a priest and a Capuchin monk confirmed the strange behaviour, testifying that the woman - a devout Catholic - had at one point knocked over a church pew, hurling it towards the altar using just one hand.

Witnesses even claimed to have seen her levitate, before falling to the ground.

The Milan court tribunal acknowledged that the woman was "clearly agitated" but said she "did not act knowingly", according to Il Corriere della Sera daily. 

The judge ruled that the incidents couldn't be attributed to an illness, since the woman was judged healthy following by doctors and psychiatrists. Several exorcists had also attempted to cure her over the years, but to no avail.

The couple, who have two children, were eventually granted a no-fault divorce.

Italy had no provision for divorce until 1970 and the difficulties caused by this were the subject of a celebrated 1961 film "Divorce, Italian Style". The comedy features Marcello Mastroianni as a Sicilian noble who cooks up a plot to kill his wife in a crime of passion so he can be free to marry a younger model.

However, legislation which came into force last year made it easier and quicker to end marriages - prompting a 57 percent surge in the divorce rate.

Now only one year of official separation is necessary before couples can begin divorce proceedings, or six months in the case of a separation by mutual consent. Previously, couples had to be officially separated for three years.

READ ALSO: Soon, married Italians might not have to promise to be faithful

Soon, married Italians might not have to promise to be faithful
File photo: Pexels

divorcepossessionreligiondevilmarriagecatholicism

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Pope Francis praises British Muslim leaders, asks them to pray for him

How Italy's Art Squad is racing to save quake-damaged masterpieces

Panel tells Vatican to react 'directly and compassionately' to sex abuse victims

Iconic Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida loses 'fake marriage' case against Spanish husband

Pope begs forgiveness for Church role in Rwanda genocide

Who ya gonna call? Pope encourages priests to use exorcists when needed

Mafia godfathers can't be church godfathers, bishop rules

Florence mayor talks new mosques and veil ban in historic meeting
Advertisement

Recent highlights

At least 5,000 restaurants in Italy are thought to be mafia-run

Thirteen dialect words you need to know in Florence

IN PICTURES: Prince Charles in Italy's quake-damaged towns
Advertisement

How Italy's Art Squad is racing to save quake-damaged masterpieces

How my Orvieto intermezzo left me hooked enough to stay

Take a drone tour of Italy with these 13 stunning videos

You can now stroll in Emperor Nero's garden with a virtual reality tour
Advertisement
2,535 Jobs
Click here to start your job search

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
  2. Uber smartphone apps provisionally banned in Italy
  3. Italy expels Isis sympathizer
  4. Mexican ex-governor arrested in Italy over drug money laundering
  5. Italy populists suffer growing pains with online democracy
Advertisement
Advertisement