An Italian recipe for Easter: How to make asparagus and prawn risotto

The Local
news@thelocal.it
13 April 2017
08:17 CEST+02:00
easterrecipeasparagusprawns

Prawn and asparagus risotto photo: Shutterstock
Looking for some culinary inspiration this Easter, beyond one that involves chocolate? Monica Cesarato, an Italian food blogger and culinary tour guide, shares a recipe with The Local.

Asparagus and prawn risotto is an Easter favourite in Italy that can be rustled up in no time at all.

The recipe serves four people. 

Ingredients

300g of asparagus

One small onion

300g of peeled prawns

Half a glass of white wine

350g of Arborio rice (the classic risotto rice from Piedmont)

1/2 litre of broth

Butter

Olive oil

Method

1. Chop the onion finely and fry in some olive oil until soft.

2. In the meantime, remove the hard part of the stalk from the asparagus and cut the asparagus into small bits.

3. Add the rice to the frying onion, toast for a minute (until the rice becomes translucent), then add half a glass of wine.

4. Let the wine evaporate then add the asparagus and one ladle of broth.

5. Let the broth evaporate and keep adding the broth, one ladle at a time, while waiting for each ladle to evaporate.

6. After 10 minutes, add the prawns.

7. Cook until the rice is tender.

8. Turn the heat off, add a knob of butter. stir and rest for 2 minutes.

9. Serve hot with parmesan cheese.

Buon appetito!

Monica Cesarato is a food blogger, culinary tour guide and teaches cookery courses in Venice. She is currently co-writing a book with about Cicchetti (Venice version of tapas). To find out more about her food tours and cookery classes go to her Cook in Venice website.

