Easter weather: Italy's in for rain and storms this weekend

A rainy breakfast in Venice's St Mark's Square. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

Rain, wind, and a few sunny spells if you're lucky: that's what the Easter weekend is expected to look like across Italy. If you were planning to spend time in the great outdoors over the holiday, pack your umbrella and read on to see how the situation is likely to develio...

Holy Thursday got off to a warm, sunny start across much of Italy, with temperatures around 19-20C in Rome, Milan and Naples, and slightly higher in Sicily.

Things are cooler and cloudier in the northeast, with temperatures at 16C in Genoa, and more clouds are predicted to descend across the country in the afternoon. Rain is a possibility - especially if you're in the north east.

Friday will likely see temperatures remain fairly stable, with clouds clearing in Sicily, Calabria and Bari, but increased showers, this time concentrated in the centre-north of the country.

By Saturday, there's a strong possibility of thunderstorms in Veneto and moving across the north-west throughout the day, with Emilia Romagna, Le Marche, Umbria and Tuscany all set to be affected. Light snowfall is expected in South Tyrol.

The southern regions and the islands should fare better, with sun and mild temperatures forecast, while central Italy is predicted to see mild temperatures and cloudy weather.

Pink regions of the map risk thunderstorms on Saturday, while the blue regions will be hit on Sunday.

As for Easter Sunday, expect unstable weather conditions and a drop in temperatures thanks to a cold front sweeping across the centre-south.

You should be able to enjoy some holiday sunshine if you're in the north west, Sardinia, and coastal regions, particularly later in the day.

However, thunderstorms are forecast for the centre-south and north-east of Italy, with more snow likely to fall in the mountainous north-east.

And Monday - a public holiday which Italians typically spend taking a day trip or picnic - is likely to be sunnier across most of the peninsula, but will get cloudy towards the late afternoon. So try to plan any outings as early as possible.

Take your umbrella with you if you're in Molise, Basilicata or Veneto, where afternoon rain showers are expected, and the north-eastern mountainous regions could even see afternoon thunderstorms as well as further snow.