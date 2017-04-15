Advertisement

Emma Morano, last known survivor of 19th century, dies

AFP
news@thelocal.it
15 April 2017
18:10 CEST+02:00
emma moranocentenariandies117

Share this article

Emma Morano, last known survivor of 19th century, dies
Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
15 April 2017
18:10 CEST+02:00
Emma Morano, an Italian woman believed to have been the oldest person alive and the last survivor of the 19th century, died on Saturday at the age of 117, Italian media reported.

Morano, born on November 29 1899, died at her home in Verbania, northern Italy, the reports said.

"She had an extraordinary life, and we will always remember her strength to help us move forward in life," the mayor of Verbania was quoted as saying.

According to the US-based Gerontology Research Group (GRG), Morano ceded the crown of the world's oldest human being to Jamaican Violet Brown, who was born on March 10th, 1900.

Morano's death means there is no one living known to have been born before 1900.

Her first love died in World War I, but she married later and left her violent husband just before the Second World War and shortly after the deathin infancy of her only son.

She had clung to her independence, only taking on a full-time carer a couple of years ago, though she had not left her small two-room apartment for 20 years.

She had been bed-bound during her latter years.

In an interview with AFP last year, she put her longevity down to her diet.

"I eat two eggs a day, and that's it. And cookies. But I do not eat much because I have no teeth," she said in her home at the time, where the Guinness World Records certificate declaring her to be the oldest person alive held pride of place on a marble-topped chest of drawers.

Her dietary regime has intrigued the medical and scientific worlds.

The eldest of eight children, Morano outlived all of her younger siblings.

emma moranocentenariandies117

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Emma Morano, last person alive born in 1800s, turns 117

Emma Morano, world's oldest person, shares her secrets for a long life

Italy has Europe's oldest population: Eurostat

So why do pasta-loving Italians live such long lives?

Woman dies after falling into a disused garage in Rome

Spaghetti western film star Bud Spencer dies

The radical Italian who fought for the EU's creation dies at 86

Former Italy coach Cesare Maldini dies at 84
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Life expectancy has fallen in Italy, with northerners outliving those in the south

23 famous quotes to inspire you to travel to Italy

The essential guide to an Italian Easter
Advertisement

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover

Italy's farmers turn cowpats into crockery at 'Shit Museum'

How a new wave of children's books is tackling the migrant crisis

Rome Metro workers accidentally discovered an ancient aqueduct
Advertisement
2,552 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Emma Morano, last known survivor of 19th century, dies
  2. Nine curious Easter festivals that take place across Italy
  3. An Italian recipe for Easter: How to make asparagus and prawn risotto
  4. The untold story of thousands of Italian children sent away from their parents in the 1950s
  5. Fugitive mafia boss busted at Tuscan balcony barbecue
Advertisement
Advertisement