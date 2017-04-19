Advertisement

Alitalia employees prepare to vote on rescue deal

AFP
news@thelocal.it
19 April 2017
08:41 CEST+02:00
alitaliaflying

Share this article

Alitalia employees prepare to vote on rescue deal
Alitalia employees at a protest rally last month. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
19 April 2017
08:41 CEST+02:00
Alitalia workers will begin voting this week on a high-stakes restructuring deal drawn up by management and unions to save the ailing carrier, a trade union source said on Tuesday.

The company's estimated 12,500 employees cast their ballots from dawn on Thursday to midnight on Monday at Rome's Fiumicino airport and Malpensa and Linate in Milan, the source said.

Lengthy negotiations ended on Friday with a pre-accord approved by the powerful unions but which needs approval of workers.

The deal softens a tough restructuring package unveiled by management in mid-March, reducing job losses and salary cuts.

It would see 980 permanent job contracts axed instead of 1,338 and would trim air crew salaries by eight percent rather than between 24 and 30 percent.

In return, crew would agree to boost productivity by cutting the number of annual rest days to 108 from 120.

"No" campaigners are up in arms, saying employees have been bled dry in previous bids to revive the loss-making airline.

The company is de facto controlled by Etihad Airways, which acquired a 49 percent stake when it saved Alitalia from bankruptcy in 2014.

Nino Cortorillo of the Filt Cgil union said the deal was the best the unions could get after "long and difficult negotiations".

The pressure to find a solution is intense, with Alitalia's liquidity expected to run out this month without emergency funding, leaving its fleet grounded.

READ ALSO: 'Drastic action' needed in Alitalia turnaround

Shareholders Etihad and the Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit have said they will only inject new funds if the unions agree to the new collective labour agreement and cuts.

The Italian government, which acted as a mediator in the negotiations, warned on Tuesday that a "no" victory would be not only costly but potentially fatal for the company.

Alitalia has been hit hard by competition from low-cost companies and has been accumulating losses for years.

alitaliaflying

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

April 7th is World Health Day, and this year’s theme is depression – a problem more common among expats than many people realize. Luckily there are steps you can take to beat back the expat blues!

7 reasons you should have international health insurance

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

What international health plan best suits you?

Related articles

Two in five Alitalia flights cancelled in airline's latest strike

Alitalia strike disrupts air travel in Italy

Calls for strikes as Alitalia plans to cut one fifth of its staff

Alitalia reveals dramatic cost-cutting plan

Two in three Alitalia flights cancelled in 24-hour strike

Ryanair offers to fly Pope Francis on Ireland visit

'Drastic action' needed in Alitalia turnaround

Brit fined €3,000 for defecating in public at Italian airport
Advertisement

Recent highlights

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful

How music is keeping one southern Italian dialect alive

Refugees have brought this dying Italian village back to life
Advertisement

Life expectancy has fallen in Italy, with northerners outliving those in the south

23 famous quotes to inspire you to travel to Italy

The essential guide to an Italian Easter

Venice's Royal Gardens to get a €5 million makeover
Advertisement
2,555 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Easter weekend sees record numbers of migrants arrive in Italy
  2. Tourists fined €900 for washing feet in Roman fountain
  3. Refugees have brought this dying Italian village back to life
  4. Amatrice mayor tells tourists: 'Stop taking selfies in quake rubble'
  5. 'Defend the city': Naples launches website to combat slander
Advertisement
Advertisement