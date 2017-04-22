Advertisement

Canada's Trudeau to meet pope in late May

AFP
news@thelocal.it
22 April 2017
10:17 CEST+02:00
popevatican

Share this article

Canada's Trudeau to meet pope in late May
File photo: Alberto PIZZOLI/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
22 April 2017
10:17 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis will grant a private audience to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next month after a G7 summit in Italy, the government in Ottawa said Friday.
"Prime Minister Trudeau will have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis for the first time," the government said in a statement after Trudeau met with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.
 
Trudeau was quoted saying he looked forward to seeing the pontiff.
 
"He is the religious leader for millions of Canadians, and our meeting will allow us to explore how Canada and the Holy See can further collaborate on a range of international issues."
 
The Vatican visit will be the final stop of a European tour that will take the Canadian leader to Brussels for a NATO summit on May 25.
 
"I look forward to next month's meeting where we will reaffirm Canada's unwavering commitment to NATO, and take important steps to promote international peace and security, and a safer world for all," Trudeau said.
 
Canada's Senate recently lamented the North American country's low defense spending, which fall short of its NATO commitments.
 
Trudeau will then attend the Group of Seven summit in Sicily along with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States on May 26-27.
 
In Rome, Trudeau will again meet with Gentiloni.
popevatican

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

A career in the culinary world is a pipe dream for many. But for those with the passion and determination to make it a reality, Ferrandi Paris is a clear choice.

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Vatican cricket team heads overseas for interfaith tournament

Donald Trump's team is organizing a meeting with Pope Francis

Pope Francis uses Easter mass to call for end to 'horror' in Syria

Pope's Syrians in Rome: life a year on

Pope says some refugee centres 'concentration camps'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,553 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
  2. Rome turns 2770 today: 19 facts about the Eternal City
  3. Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper
  4. Florence boots iconic market 'in decline' out of city centre
  5. Two northern Italian regions to hold referendums on autonomy this year
Advertisement
Advertisement