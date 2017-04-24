Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Rome steps back in time to celebrate its 2770th anniversary

24 April 2017
rome

Thousands of people attended the parades through the city. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
24 April 2017
Rome celebrated the 2770th anniversary of the city's founding on Friday, and the big birthday was followed by a weekend of celebrations.

Thousands of people dressed as ancient Romans gathered in the city's streets and squares to mark the anniversary with a parade through the capital.

Here are the best photos of the celebrations.

READ ALSO: 19 strange facts about the Eternal City

 A man takes on the role of Emperor Julius Caesar during the parade. 

Reflections of the parade in a Roman helmet.

A man wears the traditional gladiator costume, including armour and a full-face helmet.

Roman 'soldiers' demonstrate 'The Turtle', an ancient war formation to defend themselves from enemy arrows.

The costumed men and women paraded past ancient monuments including the Colosseum.
 

 
 
 
 

In front of the Altare della Patria in the city centre.

 

Women dressed as ancient Roman vestals - priestesses who were afforded significant privileges in the empire in return for taking a vow of chastity and tending to the

 

A woman personifying a Roman matron or upper-class woman.

Although lots of women played the part of the vestal virgins, in reality their number was very small: between two and six at a time.

Roman soldiers standing in front of an ancient commander at Circo Massimo.

 

A fight is reenacted at the Circo Massimo

A man dressed as a gladiator demonstrates some ancient fighting techniques. 

Round shields known as parmas were used by the Roman army.

A man dressed as a Roman centurion, a Roman army officer. 

Roman centurions in front of the Colosseum. These actors are carrying full-length scutum shields, which replaced the parma.

All photos, unless otherwise stated: Alberto Pizzoli /AFP. 

For the latest news and features from the Eternal City, check out our Rome section.

READ ALSO: Revealed: The secret history of the Colosseum, from fortress to botanical garden

Colosseum's secret history revealed in a new exhibition

Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

 

rome

