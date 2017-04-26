Advertisement

This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years

The Local
news@thelocal.it
26 April 2017
11:41 CEST+02:00
istatpopulationstatisticsbirth ratemigration

Share this article

This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
People walking in central Rome. File photo: olexiysyrotkin/Deposit Photos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
26 April 2017
11:41 CEST+02:00
The population of Italy will decrease by seven million over the next 50 years, according to national statistics agency Istat.

Currently, an estimated 60.7 million call the country home, but the statisticians expect that number to drop to 58.6 million over the next 30 years, and to 53.7 million by 2065. The number-crunchers published their predictions on Wednesday, in a report titled 'The demographic future of the country'.

Of course, a lot could happen over the coming decades to affect the country's birth and death rates as well as immigration figures, but Istat predicts there is only a seven percent chance that the national population will increase by 2065. The agency's estimates range from a minimum of 46.1 million to a maximum of 61.5.

The most likely scenario, Istat believes, is that the southern and island regions will see a steady decrease in population over the next 50 years.

Meanwhile, the population of the more prosperous centre-north is only expected to decrease from 2045 onwards. By 2065, there's a 31 percent chance that the central-northern population will have increased from today's number, while in the south, that probability is close to zero.

READ ALSO: The story of Italy in 15 handy maps

The centre-north is already more populated than the south, and this trend is projected to become even more marked.

Currently, 66 percent of people live in the centre-north and 34 percent in the southern and island regions. By 2065, that ratio is likely to shift to 71:29.

But what are the factors behind these expected changes?

For starters, life expectancy will increase.

Today, a baby born in Italy has an average life expectancy of 80.1 years if male and 84.6 years if female. But those babies' grandchildren, if born in 2065, will likely be expected to live to 86.1 or 90.2 years, depending again on their gender.

Italy's slow birth rate - which hit a record low this year - is also predicted to see an increase, but this won't be enough to balance out annual deaths - leading to the projected population decline.

READ ALSO: Italian town warns people to 'stop dying'

Another factor which will have an important impact on demographic changes, but which is particularly hard to predict, is international migration.

Istat's experts predict that net migration will remain positive, meaning higher numbers of people will come to Italy than leave the country.

READ ALSO: The real reasons young Italians aren't having kids
The real reasons young Italians aren't having kids
File photo: Pexels

istatpopulationstatisticsbirth ratemigration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Italy has reached an agreement with Libya aimed at curbing migration

Over 8 million women suffer psychological abuse in Italy

Mediterranean interior ministers meet to discuss migration flows

Italy brings in new tax breaks to attract wealthy foreigners

Ageing Italy's birthrate has hit a record low

The story of Italy in 15 handy maps

Venice to pay for funeral of migrant whose suicide was filmed by tourists

Terrorism in Italy: Low threat level, but a rise in radicalization
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is Italy's Liberation Day all about?
  2. The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
  3. This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
  4. Italy arrests man who planned attacks on 'non-believers'
  5. IN PICTURES: Rome steps back in time to celebrate its 2770th anniversary
Advertisement
Advertisement