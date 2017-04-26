Advertisement

Two dead after crash on Italy-Austria rail line

The Local
news@thelocal.it
26 April 2017
11:06 CEST+02:00
trainrailwayitalyaustriaaccident

Share this article

Two dead after crash on Italy-Austria rail line
The accident took place near Bressanone, pictured. Photo: Prudek/ Deposit Photos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
26 April 2017
11:06 CEST+02:00
Two railway maintenance workers died and three others were injured in an overnight accident that temporarily closed a ten-kilometre (six-mile) section of Italy's main rail line to Austria.

The accident happened near Bressanone, close to the Brenner pass that links the two countries in the Alps. A giant tamping machine slipped off its breaks and collided with another piece of heavy equipment, causing a powerful explosion.

The line was shut between Bressanone and Fortezza to the north to allow inspectors to assess what happened. Passengers were being transferred to buses for that part of their journeys.

Normal traffic was not expected to be restored before Wednesday afternoon, Italian railways said.

trainrailwayitalyaustriaaccident

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Italians angered after Switzerland closes border crossings at night

Seven injured after train from Italy derails in Switzerland

Man found dead on roof of train travelling from Italy to Switzerland

Ten language mistakes you should avoid if you want to fit in in Italy

Three stories of finding love in Italy that will restore your faith in romance

Seven reasons Molise (yes, Molise) is Italy's best kept secret

Italy's former rail boss sentenced to jail over disaster that killed 29

16 killed as Hungarian coach crashes in Verona
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is Italy's Liberation Day all about?
  2. The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
  3. This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
  4. Italy arrests man who planned attacks on 'non-believers'
  5. IN PICTURES: Rome steps back in time to celebrate its 2770th anniversary
Advertisement
Advertisement