Advertisement

Italian president asks parliament to approve new electoral law 'urgently'

The Local
news@thelocal.it
27 April 2017
12:04 CEST+02:00
politicselectionsitalicumsergio mattarellalaura boldrinipietro grasso

Share this article

Italian president asks parliament to approve new electoral law 'urgently'
Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
27 April 2017
12:04 CEST+02:00
Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday that the country's parliament should approve a new electoral law as soon as possible.

His firm request follows months of parliamentary stalemate, and suggests that general elections could take place before the deadline of February next year.

Mattarella spoke after meeting Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso and President of the Chamber of Deputies Laura Boldrini, and asked them both to convey the urgency of the votes to Italy's House and Senate.

"The head of state underlined the necessity for parliament to proceed urgently with two important institutional duties," said the Quirinale presidential palace in a statement. As well as approving the electoral law, both chambers also need to appoint a Constitutional Court judge.

"The President of the Republic asked the Presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to convey the urgency to their respective parliamentary groups," the statement continued.

Italy's Constitutional Court ruled in January that the new electoral law was legitimate, saying it would be "immediately applicable" - and removing the biggest obstacle to holding elections.

When ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stepped down in December following a failed referendum, opposition parties called for general elections immediately, but Mattarella has held off on calling them until after the ruling on the new electoral law (Italicum).

This is because the law had been drawn up to apply only to apply to the Lower House, because the Italian Senate was set to be reformed under a set of constitutional reforms proposed last year. Hearings on Italicum's constitutionality had been postponed to avoid interference with the referendum.

When these proposals were overwhelmingly rejected in December's referendum, the perfect bicameral system was preserved - leaving the country without a workable electoral law. 

In January's ruling, the Constitutional Court declared as illegitimate those aspects of Italicum which did not fit the bicameral system, but ruled that an amended version of the law was applicable.

However, Mattarella is unlikely to call for elections until both houses of parliament have approved the law.

Paolo Gentiloni's caretaker government is currently in power in Italy, with elections set to be held by February 2018 at the latest, but likely to be called sooner.

politicselectionsitalicumsergio mattarellalaura boldrinipietro grasso

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

French elections: Italy's far-right leader congratulates Le Pen on reaching second round

Kremlin visit: Italy's president wants to team up with Putin to fight terror

Italy gives go ahead to €3.4 billion budget-slashing plan

Italy's pro-Trump parties condemn Syria air strikes

Rome mayor unveils 12-point plan to tackle the capital's rubbish crisis

Five Star Movement plans to 'revolutionize democracy' through online voting and e-petitions

Mediterranean ministers aim to 'govern migratory movement', not be governed by them

How a joke political party became Italy's 'fourth largest'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,547 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is Italy's Liberation Day all about?
  2. Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'
  3. The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
  4. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
  5. This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
Advertisement
Advertisement