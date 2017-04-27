Advertisement

Six people face investigation over Italy avalanche deaths

The Local
news@thelocal.it
27 April 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
avalancherescuepescararigopiano

Share this article

Six people face investigation over Italy avalanche deaths
A rescue helicopter en route to the avalanche site. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
27 April 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
Police have opened investigations into six people over deaths in an avalanche which engulfed a central Italian hotel in January.

Those who will face police questioning include public officials and the director of the Hotel Rigopiano, where the tragedy occurred.

On January 18th, 29 people died when the hotel was buried in a snowslide, following heavy snowfall and seismic activity in the Abruzzo region.

Round-the-clock rescue operations lasted a week, with 11 survivors - including all four children who had been at the hotel at the time - pulled from the rubble.

IN VIDEOS: How Italian rescuers reached avalanche survivorsIn videos: How Italian rescuers reached avalanche survivors

The public prosecutors office of Pescara has opened investigations into the president of the Pescara province, Antonio Di Marco, town mayor Ilario Lacchetta, and hotel manager Bruno di Tommaso, according to a report in La Stampa.

Two employees of Pescara province and an employee of town authorities in Farindola also face investigation for culpable homicide.

Pescara prosecutors have been looking into the tragedy over the past three months, working to determine whether the deaths could have been prevented. Most of those killed in the avalanche died on impact, initial autopsy results said, though two hotel employees had apparently died of exposure.

Days after the tragedy, Italian media reported that the first calls for help from the hotel had been dismissed as a hoax by authorities. The first emergency vehicles did not reach the site until several hours after the avalanche.

READ ALSO: 'I'm Giorgia and I'm alive': Italy's avalanche survivors tell their storyAvalanche victims 'died of impact, not hypothermia'
Photo: AFP

avalancherescuepescararigopiano

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Italy's coastguard: 3,000 people rescued on Saturday

Frenzied rescues in Med save over 2,000 migrants

Over 1000 migrants rescued on Thursday: Italian coastguard

146 migrants feared missing after boat capsizes in Med

Italy steps up investigation into charity-funded migrant rescue boats

Baby girl born on migrant rescue boat

Mediterranean ministers aim to 'govern migratory movement', not be governed by them

3000 migrants rescued off Libya: Italian coastguard
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'In a refugee home, right and wrong don't always go hand in hand with the law'

Italian version of Mein Kampf 'can help us avoid making the same mistakes again'

Happy birthday Nutella! The curious history behind the world-famous spread
Advertisement

Italian food chain to fund €1 million restoration of The Last Supper

How farmers in Italy's quake-hit region have fought to save their harvests

Italian schoolkids make friends easily but suffer high anxiety

A village rebuilt 'stone by stone' after a deadly earthquake has been voted Italy's most beautiful
Advertisement
2,547 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What is Italy's Liberation Day all about?
  2. The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
  3. Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'
  4. This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
  5. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
Advertisement
Advertisement