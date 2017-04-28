Advertisement

'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis heads to Egypt

AFP
news@thelocal.it
28 April 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
pope francisvaticanreligionegypt

Share this article

'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis heads to Egypt
Pope Francis in Milan last week. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
28 April 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis flies to Egypt on Friday for a visit aimed at fostering reconciliation with the Muslim world against the backdrop of recent jihadist attacks on the Middle East's biggest Christian community.

The 80-year-old pontiff is due in Cairo around 1400 (1200 GMT) and his 27 hours on Egyptian soil will include a meeting with the grand imam of the Al-Azhar mosque, sealing a recent improvement in relations between Catholicism and the Sunni branch of Islam.

Security will be extremely tight with Egypt under a state of emergency following two bombings in Coptic churches earlier this month that killed 45 people.

All of the country's churches have been placed under additional protection because of the risk of another assault timed to coincide with Francis being in the country.

The most recent attacks have been claimed by the Isis group whose propagandists regularly boast of their intention of mounting attacks on the Vatican, as well as Egypt's Coptic Christians.

Despite the dangers, Francis is expected to conduct most of his business in a normal vehicle and electric pope mobile-style golf carts.

"Please pray for my journey tomorrow as a pilgrim of peace to Egypt," Francis said on his Twitter account on the eve of his departure.

Visit to bombed church

Francis will meet privately with the grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, an Islamic philosophy professor who visited the Vatican last year and is considered the highest religious authority in Sunni Islam.

He is then due to give a speech as a "simple participant" in an international conference for peace organised by Al-Azhar, a seat of learning for 1,000 years as well as a celebrated mosque.

Vatican dialogue with the Muslim world, a priority for this pope, was set back significantly when Francis's predecessor Benedict XVI made a speech in 2006 in which he was seen as linking Islam to violence.

READ ALSO: Italy vows to help Egypt fight terrorism

The now-retired German pontiff's 2011 comments condemning an attack on a Coptic church compounded the chill, with Al-Azhar denouncing Benedict for meddling in Egypt's affairs.

The head of world's 1.3 billion Catholics will also meet Friday with the Coptic Pope Tawadros II.

The two men are due to walk together to the Coptic church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in the heart of Cairo, which was hit by a bomb attack in December claimed by Isis that killed 29 people.

The attack was the deadliest targeting the Coptic community since the 2011 suicide bombing that killed 23 people in Alexandria.

'Second-class citizens'

The pope will be joined at the conference by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Archbishop of Constantinople, the spiritual leader of the Orthodox world and a close ally.

The Argentine will also meet with the country's strongman President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has been criticised internationally for human rights abuses but is seen as something of a friend of Egypt's Christian minority.

In 2015, he became the first head of state to attend a Christmas mass. On Saturday, the pontiff will preside over a mass for the country's small Catholic community, estimated to number around 272,000 spread across various rites.

Egypt's Copts, who make up about ten percent of the country's population of 92 million, are the Middle East's largest Christian minority and one of the oldest.

But they feel increasingly under pressure as a result of Islamist influence in many walks of Egyptian life with many of them saying they are treated like second-class citizens.

By Catherine Marciano

READ ALSO: Donald Trump's team is organizing a meeting with Pope FrancisDonald Trump's team is organizing a meeting with Pope Francis
Photos: AFP

pope francisvaticanreligionegypt

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Pope Francis heads to Egypt to boost ties with Muslim community

Pope says some refugee centres 'concentration camps'

Canada's Trudeau to meet pope in late May

Trump says Italy is 'key partner', but contradicts Gentiloni on Libya

Vatican cricket team heads overseas for interfaith tournament

Donald Trump's team is organizing a meeting with Pope Francis

Pope Francis uses Easter mass to call for end to 'horror' in Syria

Pope's Syrians in Rome: life a year on
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'

'Italians always make you feel welcome - accommodating guests comes naturally'

This Italian celebrated his 96th birthday by jumping out of a plane
Advertisement

This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years

Italian acid attack victim shares defiant selfie showing her scars

Seven faces of the Italian resistance whose stories you should know

The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
Advertisement
2,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'
  2. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
  3. This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
  4. Parts of Italy to be hit by a month's worth of rain in just 48 hours
  5. Two dead after crash on Italy-Austria rail line
Advertisement
Advertisement