Scooter-sharing: Rome unveils fleet of scooters for rent

The Local
news@thelocal.it
28 April 2017
14:39 CEST+02:00
romescooterenvironmentlinda meleovirginia raggi

Share this article

Scooter-sharing: Rome unveils fleet of scooters for rent
Transport councillor Linda Meleo (centre) poses with some of the new scooters. Photo: Roma Capitale
The Local
news@thelocal.it
28 April 2017
14:39 CEST+02:00
Tourists and locals alike will be able to mimic Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday by exploring the capital on a scooter, after the city council unveiled a brand new scooter rental programme.

The fleet of 240 electric scooters will be available for tourists and locals alike to use, with plans to increase the number next year.

Rome transport councillor Linda Meleo announced the scheme on Thursday, saying the scooters were "simple, comfortable, and sustainable" to use.

The colourful vehicles run at zero emissions and are part of the council's efforts to make the capital more eco-friendly and improve transport options. 

To rent one of the scooters, users have to download the eCooltra app and set up a profile. Then they will be able to locate the nearest available vehicle, book it, and start driving at a cost of 24 cents per minute.

The city council will be hoping the project fares better than Rome's ill-fated bike-sharing scheme, which never really took off due to a combination of the hilly capital's geography, thieves, and bureaucracy.

Rome introduced the project in 2008, a year after the launch of Paris's popular Velib' programme, but it closed in 2010 after a series of problems. 

The council introduced a new batch of bikes last year, but the majority were stolen in the first months of the programme, according to the Repubblica daily.

READ ALSO: The history behind the Vespa, an Italian iconHappy 70th Vespa! The history behind Italy's famous scooter
Photo: Michael Pollak/Flickr

romescooterenvironmentlinda meleovirginia raggi

Share this article

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Rome's costumed 'gladiators' are now allowed back to tourist spots

Italy prosecutors call for Mafia Capitale boss to be jailed

IN PICTURES: Rome steps back in time to celebrate its 2770th anniversary

VIDEO: Rome police bust criminal gang who targeted central hotels

Rome turns 2770 today: 19 facts about the Eternal City

Tourists fined €900 for washing feet in Roman fountain

Pope Francis uses Easter mass to call for end to 'horror' in Syria

Italian court upholds Uber bid to temporarily suspend ban

Recent highlights

Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'

'Italians always make you feel welcome - accommodating guests comes naturally'

This Italian celebrated his 96th birthday by jumping out of a plane

This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years

Italian acid attack victim shares defiant selfie showing her scars

Seven faces of the Italian resistance whose stories you should know

The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
2,545 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'
  2. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
  3. This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years
  4. Parts of Italy to be hit by a month's worth of rain in just 48 hours
  5. Two dead after crash on Italy-Austria rail line