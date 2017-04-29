Advertisement

Italian woman returns mixed-race baby to surrogate

AFP
news@thelocal.it
29 April 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
surrogacy

Share this article

Italian woman returns mixed-race baby to surrogate
File photo: Ishara S.KODIKARA/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
29 April 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
After faking a pregnancy to fool her family, an Italian woman discovered a baby she bought from a young Romanian was of mixed race and gave it back three days later, Italian media said on Saturday.
The baby's biological mother, the "fake" mother and a Moroccan man who allegedly served as an intermediary in the arrangement have been arrested.
 
The 35-year-old woman allegedly paid 20,000 euros (around $22,000 dollars) for the baby, who was born to the Romanian woman after a short relationship with a man from Mali, according to press reports.
 
 
Investigators were alerted in Latina, south of Rome, after the two women called local authorities in February asking how to register a baby born at home. Authorities grew suspicious after the women did not turn up for a scheduled meeting.
 
When police went to question the adoptive mother, she said she had faked the pregnancy, using latex belly prostheses bought on the internet. Her partner was in prison and she had recently undergone two miscarriages, the papers reported.
 
When she discovered the baby was of mixed race, however, the woman didn't know how to explain the baby's skin colour to her family and friends.
 
Police found the baby girl with the biological father, who works in Rome. 
 
She has been placed in foster care but may return to her father.
 
surrogacy

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

In landmark ruling, Italy recognizes gay couple as dads to surrogate babies

Italy MPs want couples who use surrogate mums jailed

'Surrogacy is like a sex crime': Italy minister

Italy wrong to take child born to surrogate: ECHR
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'

'Italians always make you feel welcome - accommodating guests comes naturally'

This Italian celebrated his 96th birthday by jumping out of a plane
Advertisement

This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years

Italian acid attack victim shares defiant selfie showing her scars

Seven faces of the Italian resistance whose stories you should know

The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
Advertisement
2,533 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'
  2. Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
  3. Venice introduces radical measures to crack down on tourist numbers
  4. Where are all the graduates? Italy has second lowest percentage in the EU
  5. Italian woman returns mixed-race baby to surrogate
Advertisement
Advertisement