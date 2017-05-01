Advertisement

Pope Francis offers to act as mediator in Venezuelan conflict

AFP
news@thelocal.it
1 May 2017
16:20 CEST+02:00
venezuelapope francisvatican

Share this article

Pope Francis offers to act as mediator in Venezuelan conflict
Opposition activists are stopped by riot police (not framed) in Los Teques on April 28th. Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
1 May 2017
16:20 CEST+02:00
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday welcomed an offer by Pope Francis for Vatican mediation in the crisis-torn country but opposition leaders rebuffed the overture.
The pope's call for a "negotiated solution" came in response to waves of protests by Venezuelans demanding new elections to pull the country out of a downward spiral.
 
At least 28 people have died in protests since they began April, and hundreds have been arrested.
 
"Dramatic news on the worsening of the situation in Venezuela keeps coming in with numerous deaths, injuries and prisoners," the pontiff said before a crowd of 70,000 attending weekly prayers in Saint Peter's Square.
 
"United in sorrow with the families of the victims... I issue a sincere appeal to the government and all sectors of Venezuelan society to avoid all forms of violence henceforward," said the pontiff.
 
Urging respect for human rights, Francis said the Vatican was willing to act as a mediator under "clear conditions".
 
Maduro responded on his weekly program on state VTV television, pointing a finger of blame at the opposition.
 
"If I say dialogue, they flee in horror. They don't want dialogue.  Yesterday they lashed out at Pope Francis. I respect what Pope Francis is saying," Maduro said.
 
He charged that the protests were an attempt to plunge the country into chaos, take over power and "impose a counter revolution on Venezuela".
 
"There are no words for what they have done since April," he said.
 
The opposition walked away from talks in December, accusing the government of failing to fulfill promises to set up a timetable for elections and free political prisoners.
 
Julio Borges, president of the opposition controlled National Assembly, said on Sunday he would send a document to Pope Francis reaffirming the opposition's demands centered on general elections.
 
"The pope says some very interesting things. In the first place that, if there are no guarantees, there is no possibility of moving forward here," he said.
 
Saturday, former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles said dialogue might be nice, but not involving Spanish ex prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero. The former PM, who took part in an earlier mediating team, was not neutral, according to Capriles.
 
Eight Latin American governments -- Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay -- backed the pontiff's proposal in a joint statement released Sunday by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Sunday, a day before Workers' Day, Maduro increased the minimum monthly wage by 60 percent to the equivalent of 90 dollars at the official exchange rate; or 15 at the black market rate.
 
Venezuela suffers from one of the world's highest rates of inflation -- forecast by the IMF to come in at 720 percent this year.
venezuelapope francisvatican

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe’s tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps’ that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis heads to Egypt

Pope Francis heads to Egypt to boost ties with Muslim community

Pope says some refugee centres 'concentration camps'

Canada's Trudeau to meet pope in late May

Trump says Italy is 'key partner', but contradicts Gentiloni on Libya

Vatican cricket team heads overseas for interfaith tournament

Donald Trump's team is organizing a meeting with Pope Francis

Pope Francis uses Easter mass to call for end to 'horror' in Syria
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'

'Italians always make you feel welcome - accommodating guests comes naturally'

This Italian celebrated his 96th birthday by jumping out of a plane
Advertisement

This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years

Italian acid attack victim shares defiant selfie showing her scars

Seven faces of the Italian resistance whose stories you should know

The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
Advertisement
2,543 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian woman returns mixed-race baby to surrogate
  2. Matteo Renzi, a reformer ready to seize a second chance
  3. Italian FM backs prosecutor on NGO migrant row
  4. Pope Francis offers to act as mediator in Venezuelan conflict
  5. Milan exhibition highlights migrant odyssey
Advertisement
Advertisement