Advertisement

Pescara player walks off pitch in protest over 'racist chants'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
2 May 2017
08:45 CEST+02:00
sulley muntarifootball

Share this article

Pescara player walks off pitch in protest over 'racist chants'
Pescara's Sulley Muntari (left) during a previous Serie A match. File photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
2 May 2017
08:45 CEST+02:00
Ghana's Sulley Muntari dramatically walked off the pitch while playing for Pescara at Cagliari on Sunday after his complaints of racist abuse were met with a yellow card.

The former AC Milan and Inter midfielder, who claimed the abuse also came from children, angrily confronted Cagliari fans, shouting at them: "This is my colour."

Muntari, 32, could now face disciplinary measures after deciding to leave the field seconds before full-time - a decision that earned him a second yellow card, and then a red, from referee Daniele Minelli.

Earlier, he had spoken directly with a section of the Cagliari supporters targeting him with racist abuse.

"They shouted at me from the beginning of the game, and in the first half I saw children in the group, so I went to their parents and gave them my jersey to set an example and to say you are not supposed to do that," he said.

"I tried to reason with them but the referee told me I had to stop. That's when I got pissed off. Why did he not stop the match?

"I am not a victim, but I am convinced that if they stopped the matches, this kind of thing would not happen any more."

While leaving the pitch in frustration and murmuring "Basta ! (Enough)", Muntari went to address more supporters, showing them his arm and shouting: "this is my colour, this is my colour."

His protest was later backed by Pescara coach Zdenek Zeman, although in comments to Sky Sport the Czech veteran said Muntari should not have quit the game.

"He asked the referee to intervene, but he (said he had) neither heard nor seen anything," Zeman said. "Muntari was right, but he shouldn't have left the pitch."

Muntari was at AC Milan when former teammate Kevin Prince Boateng angrily walked off the pitch while being targeted with racist abuse during a friendly with lower league side Pro Patria in January 2013.

It prompted a wave of support on social media, although football's ruling body FIFA, while applauding Boateng's principles, said it did not condone his decision to walk off.

sulley muntarifootball

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Europe's tech industry is booming, giving rise to a range of programming ‘bootcamps' that offer tech literacy more quickly and affordably than traditional degree programs. The Local finds out more.

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

Related articles

Police open inquiry into suspected homicide of Italian football fan in Lisbon

Silvio Berlusconi's Milan reign comes to an end

'I never met mafia bosses': Juventus president denies organized crime links

For the first time, a woman will coach an Italian national football team

Huge Maradona mural celebrates Naples' 'saint' of football

Police arrest 18 'ultra' football fans over drug-fuelled violence

Naples mayor shames Napoli chief over decrepit stadium

Italian media slam 'ungrateful English' for sacking Ranieri
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Anger over Italian talent show's sexual assault 'prank'

'Italians always make you feel welcome - accommodating guests comes naturally'

This Italian celebrated his 96th birthday by jumping out of a plane
Advertisement

This is what Italy's population will look like in 50 years

Italian acid attack victim shares defiant selfie showing her scars

Seven faces of the Italian resistance whose stories you should know

The 'forgotten' resistance: The Italian partisans neglected by history books
Advertisement
2,550 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are the 20 prettiest villages across Italy
  2. If This is A Man, 70 years on: Primo Levi's book reminds us what it is to be human
  3. Matteo Renzi, a reformer ready to seize a second chance
  4. Alitalia asks to be put into administration
  5. Italian FM backs prosecutor on NGO migrant row
Advertisement
Advertisement