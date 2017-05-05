The average Italian won't leave home until age 30

The typical young Italian doesn't leave the nest until after their 30th birthday, data from Eurostat revealed on Wednesday.

Italians will on average continue living with mum and dad until they reach 30.1 years of age - the fourth highest figure in the EU.

Only millennials from Croatia, Malta, and Slovakia wait longer, while Scandinavians leave home the earliest. Swedes topped the table, flying the nest at just 19.7 years old, while the EU average was 26.1 years.

Overall, men tend to wait longer to leave home, and this trend was replicated in Italy, with the average Italian man moving out at the age of 31.3, compared to their female counterparts who typically lived alone by 29 years of age.

The age at which youngsters move out of the parental home was highest in southern European countries which have seen high levels of youth unemployment.

