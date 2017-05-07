Advertisement

6,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days

AFP
news@thelocal.it
7 May 2017
10:20 CEST+02:00
refugeesmigrantslibyamediterranean

Share this article

6,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days
Migrants rescued by the Libyan coastguard in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast arriving at the naval base in Tripoli on May 6th. Photo: Mahmud Turkia/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
7 May 2017
10:20 CEST+02:00
Some 6,000 migrants hoping to head to Europe were rescued in the Mediterranean on Friday and Saturday in dozens of frantic operations coordinated by the Italian coastguard.
Some 3,000 were picked up Saturday by the navy, coastguard, EU border agency Frontex and several NGOs, the coastguard said in a statement.
 
Some of them have already been taken to shore in Italy while others, including 730 onboard a ship operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), were on their way.
 
 
The Libyan coastguard told AFP it had picked up around 170 migrants off Tripoli on Saturday, but had failed to rescue others "due to a lack of means".
 
The rescues came a day after around 3,000 others were found floating in rubber boats and on makeshift rafts after having left Libya, heading towards Italy.
 
The International Organization for Migration meanwhile said fishermen had rescued 371 migrants on Friday off the coast of the Libyan town of Zuwara.
 
Italy and Libya have moved to boost cooperation in recent months in order to cut the number of people risking their lives by attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.
 
 
The Italian government said in a deal signed with Libya in February that it would offer manpower as well as technical assistance to the Libyan coastguard.
 
Rome said this week that it had delivered two speedboats to Libya at the end of last month, with eight more due by the end of June.
 
Some 37,000 people, many of them sub-Saharan Africans, have arrived in Italy from Libya since the start of the year -- a figure some thirty percent higher than a year earlier, according to the Italian interior ministry.
 
More than 4,500 migrants died or were missing and feared drowned in 2016, and another 1,000 have met the same fate this year.
refugeesmigrantslibyamediterranean

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Deaths and rescues continue in the Med as rescuers fight accusations of trafficking links

The changing face of the Mediterranean migrant crisis

Police order dozens of migrants to move from Milan station

Milan exhibition highlights migrant odyssey
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 photos that could only be taken in Italy

Press freedom in Italy: Six key things to know

Tomb of Rome's first emperor to be restored in €10 million project
Advertisement

The best and most creative insults in the Italian language

These are the 20 prettiest villages across Italy

IN VIDEOS: Italy's firefighters continue tireless work to rebuild quake-hit region

If This is A Man, 70 years on: Primo Levi's book reminds us what it is to be human
Advertisement
2,544 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy measles cases rise fivefold as vaccination argument turns political
  2. Ash clouds, roadworks, and riot fears: G7 preparations cause turmoil in Sicilian hilltop town
  3. The changing face of the Mediterranean migrant crisis
  4. The average Italian won't leave home until age 30
  5. Smoke clouds visible from Rome after rubbish depot blaze
Advertisement
Advertisement