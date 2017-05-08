No more kebabs: Venice cracks down on takeaway food

Venice's council has banned any new takeaway food shops from opening in the lagoon city, in an effort to preserve its "decorum and traditions".

"It is urgent to fight degradation in the city, considering that Venice is a Unesco World Heritage Site," councillor Francesca Da Villa, who proposed the measures, told The Local.

"There are tourists who eat wherever they are, and there's a general sense of a lack of care for the city. For some time, there have been photos circulating of packaging and food waste left along the streets."



The new legislation applies to kebab shops, fast food outlets, and kiosks selling pizza by the slice, all of which have been ruled "incompatible" with the city's cultural heritage.

In fact, only gelaterias will be allowed to set up shop. Da Villa noted that "in general, gelato is created through artisanal methods, so they are worthy of protection."

Businesses which have already set up shop will be allowed to stay open, but Da Villa said they would be subject to "a reorganization of regulations".

She said that deregulation of food and drinks businesses in Venice over the past few decades has put the environment and "historical fabric" of the lagoon city at risk, as well as its "authentic identity".

The move came just days after Venice's council unveiled a raft of new measures aimed at limiting tourist numbers in the crowded city.

These included the installation of people-counters at some of the most popular sites, tourist maps aimed at highlighting lesser-explored areas, and more police officers on patrol to tackle unruly behaviour.