Star Wars crew in northern Italy to film Han Solo spin-off

10 May 2017
A sunrise over the Dolomites. Photo: Geribody/Deposit Photos
Cast and crew working on a new Star Wars spin-off are currently in Italy for a week of filming in the Dolomite mountains.

Parts of the film, which will focus on character Han Solo, will be filmed in several locations around northern Italy. The crew's base camp is currently set up in Misurina - a charming ski town known as the 'pearl of the Dolomites'.

The towering Monte Piana will be the setting for several key scenes including a "violent brawl", according to Corriere delle Alpi. Filming is taking place over a week to allow the crew to film plenty of sunrise and sunset shots.

Other areas which will appear in the film include the First World War trenches located above Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Dolomites' Open Air Museum of the First World War consists of trenches, tunnels, and structures which were used in the crucial battles fought on the mountains.


Trenches dug into the rock. Photo: Isaac24/Deposit Photos

And the crew will also take advantage of the photogenic location to film panoramic shots of the Tre Cime, a famous trio of peaks on the border between South Tyrol and Belluno.


The Tre Cime. Photo: jovannig/Deposit Photos

The area - usually popular with tourists - is completely cordoned off while the filming takes place, with a ban on cameras and smartphones near the set.

Movie fans will have to wait until the release, scheduled for May 2018, to see their favourite characters in the Italian mountains.

But fans of the franchise might have spotted Italian locations in some of the previous films.

The Versailles-inspired Palace of Caserta was transformed into the Naboo Royal Palace in two of the films, while Anakin and Padmé got married overlooking Lake Como in the Villa del Balbianello, which is Italy's most visited FAI (National Trust) property.

And in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, look out for the lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. The background includes footage from Mount Etna, which started erupting while crews were in southern Italy.

READ ALSO: Ten of the best foreign films made in Italy

La Bocca della Verita. Photo: urmas/Deposit Photos

 

 

