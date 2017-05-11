Advertisement

Ten awe-inspiring routes for cycling through Italy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
11 May 2017
08:35 CEST+02:00
cyclingtravel

Share this article

Ten awe-inspiring routes for cycling through Italy
Biking around Lake Garda. Photo: val_th/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
11 May 2017
08:35 CEST+02:00
With the Giro d'Italia well underway, perhaps you've been inspired to explore Italy on two wheels.

The country has plenty to offer cyclists, with long stretches of coastline, mountain ranges to explore, and hilly countryside from north to south. And taking to your bicycle is a great way to see parts of Italy you may not otherwise have thought to explore.

Here are some of the most picturesque and exciting bike rides to get you started on your very own Tour of Italy.

Appia Antica, Lazio

Known by the Romans as 'the Queen of the Roads', the ancient Appia Antica connects Rome to the harbour of Brindisi. The route passes through the Caffarella park, a vast natural park that in the heart of Rome, and takes you past ancient monuments and fantastic Mediterranean pine trees.

Photo: Luca Sbardella / Flickr.

Riviera dei fiori, Liguria

This cycle path has replaced the old monorail road which used to run along the coast and cliffs. The 24km route winds through eight different communes and breathtaking panoramas - with the option of taking off-road tracks for serious mountain bikers.

 

Un post condiviso da thehub_liguria (@thehub_liguria) in data:

The Tuscan coastline from Scansano to Grosseto

This route stretches along 77km of Tuscan coast, famous for the long, sandy, and wild beaches; the clean water of the sea; and the colourful flower fields, with sunflowers, Mediterranean pines, and cypresses.

A nearby alternative is the Sentiero della Bonifica from Arezzo to Chiusi, which is almost entirely flat - perfect for beginners.

Photo: Giovanni /Flickr. 

Aspromonte National Park, Calabria

This route takes you through Italy’s rugged southern Calabria region. While touring the area, cyclists should make the mountain climb to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Polsi, a pilgrimage site and at times a meeting point of ‘Ndrangheta mafia bosses.

Photo: piervincenzocanale/Flickr.  

Valley of Raganello

Also in Calabria, this route perfectly showcases the regions's unrivalled rural landscape which boasts both mountains and an extensive coastline.

 

Un post condiviso da Salvatore Di Tommaso (@slvtr_dt) in data:

Lake Varano, Puglia

Try out this 48km cycling route around Italy's largest coastal lake, known as "circumpedalada" (literally 'pedalling in a circle'). And for those looking for more than cycling, there is also an annual triathlon. 

 

Un post condiviso da Roberto Fini (@multibebetto) in data:

Campo Imperatore, Abruzzo

Campo Imperatore is best known for ski holidays, but cyclists can also pedal their way between the slopes. Start in Santo Stefano di Sessanio and be sure to take in Castel del Monte, Piano San Marco, Colle della Battaglia and Rocca Calascio.

Photo: altotemi /Flickr. 

The mountain passes of the Dolomites

The beautiful Dolomite mountains are a Unesco World Heritage Site, and the best way to explore them has to be by bike. The annual Maratona race is open to amateur cyclists, with a 175km course weaving through several mountain passes. It's split into several courses for different difficulty levels, each based around the Sella mountain group. If you're new to the sport, try the easier Sellaronda route, which takes you through picturesque villages in a clockwise direction around the mountains.

 

Un post condiviso da Anna Maria (@ann2960) in data:

Sentiero della Valtellina, Lombardy

This cycleway follows the river Adda in Lombardy for almost 110km, and is mainly traffic-free. It provides a useful link between Lombardy’s lakes and the region’s mountains and the classic climbs around Bormio and Livigno.

 

Un post condiviso da Sara Caglio (@daichepartiamo_travel_blog) in data:

READ ALSO: These are the 20 prettiest villages across Italy

These are the 20 prettiest villages across Italy

Photo: Giulio Roggero

cyclingtravel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Selfie-taking spectators make the race dangerous, says Giro d'Italia leader

Nibali teammate expelled from Giro over violent conduct

The red, the fat, and the learned: The story behind Bologna's curious nicknames

Giro d'Italia cyclists race to Mount Etna summit

The Tuscan festival that celebrates vintage cycling and wine

Tomb of Rome's first emperor to be restored in €10 million project

These are the 20 prettiest villages across Italy

Venice introduces radical measures to crack down on tourist numbers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The red, the fat, and the learned: The story behind Bologna's curious nicknames

Racism is still rife - and unpunished - in Italian football

Meet Italy's Eurovision hopeful, the bookies' favourite to win
Advertisement

Five Star Movement leader Grillo wants 16-year-olds to get the vote

No more kebabs: Venice cracks down on takeaway food

Why this Italian island has revived its ancient currency

The Tuscan festival that celebrates vintage cycling and wine
Advertisement
2,553 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No, you won't get paid €2,000 to move to an idyllic Italian village
  2. Three young sisters dead after arson attack in Rome
  3. No more kebabs: Venice cracks down on takeaway food
  4. Rome's rubbish crisis has become a political battle - but locals just want their city cleaned up
  5. White House is 'a very nice prison', Obama tells Milan audience
Advertisement
Advertisement