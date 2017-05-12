Advertisement

Italian couple become first to conquer world's 14 highest mountains

AFP
news@thelocal.it
12 May 2017
08:48 CEST+02:00
mountainrecord

Share this article

Italian couple become first to conquer world's 14 highest mountains
The Himalayan Mountains featuring Mount Annapurna range. Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
12 May 2017
08:48 CEST+02:00
Two Italian climbers on Thursday made it to the top of Nepal's Annapurna peak, and at the same time set a record as the first couple to conquer the world's 14 highest mountains.

Romano Benet and his wife Nives Meroi, both 55, reached the 8,091-metre (26,545-foot) Annapurna summit on Thursday morning, without using oxygen or porters just as they have in all their ascents, according to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

The final climb to the top starting at an altitude of 7,200 metres was "the hardest but also the most beautiful," Meroi told her sister Leila, the newspaper said.

Annapurna and K2 (8,611 metres) are considered the most difficult and most dangerous summits for climbers, apart from the world's highest peak, Mount Everest (8,848 metres).

READ ALSO: Meet the Italian who scaled 'Killer Mountain' in winter first

Before the Italian couple, only 34 mountain climbers had been able to conquer the Earth's 14 highest summits - all over 8,000 metres - and only half of them did it without oxygen.

The first one was the legendary Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner who completed his climbs in 1986 before retiring.

Among women, Korean Oh Eun-sun entered the record books in 2009 after climbing Kangchenjunga (8,586 metres) in the Himalayan range.

Meroi was a contender for the female title, but she took a break in 2009 to be by the side of her sick husband. The two resumed their quest for setting a mountain climbing record together in 2012.

READ ALSO: Nine impressive record-breaking ItaliansItalian city makes world's longest ever pizza
Photo: Olivier Morin/AFP

mountainrecord

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

1,400 saved in Med as migrant arrivals in Italy reach record high

Lucky Italian scoops record €163 million lottery win

It's a record! Italian chefs make 5,836 pizzas in 12 hours

Ferrari races towards record annual profit

Naples brings pizza record home with 1.8km margherita

Italian artist sells contentious Adolf Hitler statue for €15m

Record profits put Ferrari in pole position for 2016

This is the Italian who scaled 'Killer Mountain' in winter first
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Here we are dying': Migrants wait in limbo as Italy moves to send them home

A horse-drawn chariot raced a Ferrari on a dirt track in Rome

Gucci vs Gucci: Fashion house orders restaurant to change its name
Advertisement

Italy's Eurovision entry takes aim at the 'selfie-addicted anonymous'

No, you won't get paid €2,000 to move to an idyllic Italian village

Ten awe-inspiring routes for cycling through Italy

Rome's rubbish crisis has become a political battle - but locals just want their city cleaned up
Advertisement
2,553 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No, you won't get paid €2,000 to move to an idyllic Italian village
  2. G7 finance chiefs will try to pin down Trump's trade policy in Italy
  3. Three young sisters dead after arson attack in Rome
  4. Rome's rubbish crisis has become a political battle - but locals just want their city cleaned up
  5. Monica Bellucci: 'Thank heavens for airbrushing!'
Advertisement
Advertisement