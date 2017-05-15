Advertisement

Top Vatican aide denies new abuse claims

AFP
news@thelocal.it
15 May 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
george pellvatican

Share this article

Top Vatican aide denies new abuse claims
Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell speaking to media last year. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
15 May 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
Vatican finance chief George Pell accused sections of the Australian media of interfering in the course of justice on Monday as he denied new child sex abuse allegations.

Pell, Australia's most senior Catholic cleric, was interviewed in Rome by Australian police last October over historical sex assault claims against him. No charges have yet been laid.

It coincided with the final stages of a long-running national inquiry into institutional responses to child sex abuse. Pell has appeared before the royal commission three times, once in person and twice via video-link.

During his evidence, he admitted he "mucked up" in dealing with paedophile priests in Victoria state in the 1970s.

A book by investigative journalist Louise Milligan, "Cardinal: The Rise and Fall of George Pell", now includes fresh details on allegations against him, and new information claiming a cover-up within the Catholic Church.

The Rome-based Pell, who has previously denied all the accusations and suggested there was a conspiracy against him, hit out at the book's publisher and other media for detailing the claims.

"It seems that Melbourne University Publishing and some media organizations ... are interfering with the course of justice," a statement from his Rome office said.

"Cardinal Pell will not seek to interfere in the course of justice by responding to the allegations made by MUP and media outlets today, other than to restate that any allegations of child abuse made against him are completely false.

"He repeats his vehement and consistent denials of any and all such accusations, and stands by all the evidence he has given to the Royal Commission."

The statement added that Pell had received no update from the Victorian Office of Public Prosecutions or Victoria Police on the status of their investigations into him, which have been underway since February last year.

Pell was ordained in Rome in 1966 before returning to Australia in 1971 and rising to become the nation's top Catholic official.

He left for the Vatican in 2014 after being hand-picked by Pope Francis to make the church's finances more transparent, although his powers have since been reined in.

READ ALSO: Vatican admits there is 'still much to do' to stop paedophile priests

george pellvatican

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swiss guards, loyal soldiers of the pope, take the oath

Donald Trump sets a date to meet the pope

The Vatican has established full diplomatic relations with Myanmar

Pope Francis offers to act as mediator in Venezuelan conflict

'Pilgrim of peace' Pope Francis heads to Egypt

Pope Francis heads to Egypt to boost ties with Muslim community

Canada's Trudeau to meet pope in late May

Vatican cricket team heads overseas for interfaith tournament
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Here we are dying': Migrants wait in limbo as Italy moves to send them home

A horse-drawn chariot raced a Ferrari on a dirt track in Rome

Gucci vs Gucci: Fashion house orders restaurant to change its name
Advertisement

Italy's Eurovision entry takes aim at the 'selfie-addicted anonymous'

No, you won't get paid €2,000 to move to an idyllic Italian village

Ten awe-inspiring routes for cycling through Italy

Rome's rubbish crisis has become a political battle - but locals just want their city cleaned up
Advertisement
2,553 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy expels Tunisian linked to Berlin market attacker
  2. Italy and Germany call for EU mission on Libyan border
  3. Why Italy is giving away 100 historic buildings for free
  4. Costa Concordia shipwreck captain jailed as appeal fails
  5. Pope promises not to judge Trump ahead of Vatican meeting
Advertisement
Advertisement