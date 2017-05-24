Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome

Caterina Zita
news.italy@thelocal.com
24 May 2017
10:22 CEST+02:00
donald trumppope francissergio mattarella

Share this article

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome
US President Donald Trump talks to Pope Francis. Photo: AFP
Caterina Zita
news.italy@thelocal.com
24 May 2017
10:22 CEST+02:00
US President Donald Trump arrived in Rome on Tuesday evening as part of his first foreign trip since taking office.

Joined by his wife Melania and a large US delegation, Trump landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport before a series of meetings with Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday.

Trump and his wife Melania Trump wave from Air Force One after arriving at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner, who works as a senior adviser to Trump, are welcomed by officials.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano welcomes the couple.

At sunset on Tuesday, the American Expats for Positive Change group unveiled a banner reading 'Rome Resists' on the Ponte Sant'Angelo in front of St. Peter's Basilica. Photo: AEPC

But the president also had his supporters in the Italian capital, as shown in the above picture of Romans welcoming Trump with posters reading 'God bless President Trump'.

Trump and Melania are welcomed by the prefect of the papal household Georg Gaenswein as they arrive at the Vatican

The two leaders shook hands ahead of a meeting which ran slightly longer than scheduled.

Melania dressed in black with her head covered, following traditional protocol at the Vatican, though not all female dignitaries do this.



Trump and Pope Francis sit down to talk in their first face-to-face meeting.



The pontiff poses with the US delegation, including the Trump family.



The two leaders exchange their gifts. According to Italian reporters at the scene, Trump told Francis "I won't forget what you said" as he left the Vatican.



The US president shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. 



Trump and Mattarella take part in a bilateral meeting at the Quirinale Presidential Palace

Melania sits with children during her visit to the children's hospital Bambino Gesù.


All photos, unless otherwise stated: AFP

 

 

donald trumppope francissergio mattarella

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Trump vows to promote peace after 'fantastic' meeting with the pope

'What do you feed him?' Pope Francis risked a joke about Trump's size

Trump (accidentally) makes Corsica Italian again

High security and protest plans: Rome prepares for Trump visit

Pope to talk immigration, climate change in Wenders doc

Pope promises not to judge Trump ahead of Vatican meeting

G7 finance chiefs will try to pin down Trump's trade policy in Italy

Ash clouds, roadworks, and riot fears: G7 preparations cause turmoil in Sicilian hilltop town
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'Italy is ready': Sicilian tourist town in lockdown and aid boats diverted ahead of G7 meet

Trump (accidentally) makes Corsica Italian again

How the brutal murder of an anti-mafia hero, 25 years ago today, altered Sicily
Advertisement

Why Italy is still Europe's poor relation

15 world records held by Italy and Italians

Five reasons behind Juventus' title success this season

OPINION: 'Italian judges are right to remove children from mafia families'
Advertisement
2,547 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. High security and protest plans: Rome prepares for Trump visit
  2. How the brutal murder of an anti-mafia hero, 25 years ago today, altered Sicily
  3. Europe's biggest shopping mall to open tomorrow in Italy
  4. Trump (accidentally) makes Corsica Italian again
  5. Mafia boss shot dead in Sicilian street
Advertisement
Advertisement