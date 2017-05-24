IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome

US President Donald Trump talks to Pope Francis. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump arrived in Rome on Tuesday evening as part of his first foreign trip since taking office.

Joined by his wife Melania and a large US delegation, Trump landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport before a series of meetings with Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday.

Trump and his wife Melania Trump wave from Air Force One after arriving at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner, who works as a senior adviser to Trump, are welcomed by officials.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano welcomes the couple.

At sunset on Tuesday, the American Expats for Positive Change group unveiled a banner reading 'Rome Resists' on the Ponte Sant'Angelo in front of St. Peter's Basilica. Photo: AEPC

Trump, l'americano a Roma che fa simpatia ai romani https://t.co/jVZiWLAgpV pic.twitter.com/RXS9iFd3Hh — ilmessaggero (@ilmessaggeroit) May 24, 2017

But the president also had his supporters in the Italian capital, as shown in the above picture of Romans welcoming Trump with posters reading 'God bless President Trump'.

Trump and Melania are welcomed by the prefect of the papal household Georg Gaenswein as they arrive at the Vatican

The two leaders shook hands ahead of a meeting which ran slightly longer than scheduled.

Melania dressed in black with her head covered, following traditional protocol at the Vatican, though not all female dignitaries do this.





Trump and Pope Francis sit down to talk in their first face-to-face meeting.





The pontiff poses with the US delegation, including the Trump family.





The two leaders exchange their gifts. According to Italian reporters at the scene, Trump told Francis "I won't forget what you said" as he left the Vatican.





The US president shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.





Trump and Mattarella take part in a bilateral meeting at the Quirinale Presidential Palace

Melania sits with children during her visit to the children's hospital Bambino Gesù.



All photos, unless otherwise stated: AFP