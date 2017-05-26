Advertisement

IN PICTURES: World leaders meet in Sicily for G7 summit

Caterina Zita
news.italy@thelocal.com
26 May 2017
14:05 CEST+02:00
g7donald trumppaolo gentilonisicilytaormina

Share this article

IN PICTURES: World leaders meet in Sicily for G7 summit
Some of the leaders watch an Italian flying squadron at the summit. All photos: AFP
Caterina Zita
news.italy@thelocal.com
26 May 2017
14:05 CEST+02:00
Leaders of the world's major industrialized nations met on Friday in a Sicilian hilltop town for what has been called "the toughest G7 in years".

The fight against terrorism was top of the agenda, with leaders also keen to get at least partial answers from Trump on the new US administration's approach to trade and climate change.

Here are some of the most striking pictures from the Sicily summit.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni stands on stage before the welcome ceremony at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina.

Gentiloni welcomes recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron, one of several fresh faces at the G7.

The leaders pause for a talk before the traditional 'family photograph'.

READ MORE: World leaders talk terror, trade, and climate change at 'toughest G7 in years'

US President Donald Trump greets Gentiloni, following his visit to Rome earlier in the week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who recently called a snap election for June 8th, talks to Gentiloni.

Macron and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a moment to talk in front of the beautiful Sicilian scenery.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with Trump in front of their countries' flags.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) walks along with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Gentiloni.

Leaders of Canada, Germany, the US, Italy, France, Japan, and the UK stand in front of their respective flags.

READ ALSO: 'Italy is ready': Tourist town in lockdown and aid boats diverted ahead of G7

The photo took place against a backdrop of ancient ruins and Taormina's Greek theatre.

 

Leaders attending a working lunch during the summit.

Trump and Gentiloni during the leaders' lunch.

From left : Emanuela Mauro the wife of Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Joachim Sauer, husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Malgorzata Tusk, wife of President of the European Council, US First Lady Melania Trump, Amanda Succi, the wife of Catania's mayor, Enzo Bianco, Mayor of Catania and the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe stand at the balcony during a visit at the City Hall of Catania.

Participants of the G7 summit watch an Italian flying squadron.

From left to right, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni pose after watching the Italian flying squadron.

All photos: AFP

g7donald trumppaolo gentilonisicilytaormina

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Trump rows cast shadow over 'toughest G7 in years'

'Potential for friction' as Trump meets other G7 leaders in Taormina

Trump vows to promote peace after 'fantastic' meeting with the pope

'What do you feed him?' Pope Francis risked a joke about Trump's size

'Italy is ready': Sicilian tourist town in lockdown and aid boats diverted ahead of G7 meet

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome

Trump (accidentally) makes Corsica Italian again

Mafia boss shot dead in Sicilian street
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The US just returned $90,000 worth of stolen artefacts to Italy

Rome authorities defend controversial stage built amidst ruins for rock musical

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome
Advertisement

'They got the wrong man': Doubts remain over identity of people-trafficking suspect

Europe's biggest shopping mall just opened in Italy

'Italy is ready': Sicilian tourist town in lockdown and aid boats diverted ahead of G7 meet

Trump (accidentally) makes Corsica Italian again
Advertisement
2,552 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Europe's biggest shopping mall just opened in Italy
  2. IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome
  3. 'Italy is ready': Sicilian tourist town in lockdown and aid boats diverted ahead of G7 meet
  4. Trump vows to promote peace after 'fantastic' meeting with the pope
  5. 'What do you feed him?' Pope Francis risked a joke about Trump's size
Advertisement
Advertisement