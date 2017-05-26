IN PICTURES: World leaders meet in Sicily for G7 summit

Some of the leaders watch an Italian flying squadron at the summit. All photos: AFP

Leaders of the world's major industrialized nations met on Friday in a Sicilian hilltop town for what has been called "the toughest G7 in years".

The fight against terrorism was top of the agenda, with leaders also keen to get at least partial answers from Trump on the new US administration's approach to trade and climate change.

Here are some of the most striking pictures from the Sicily summit.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni stands on stage before the welcome ceremony at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina.





Gentiloni welcomes recently elected French President Emmanuel Macron, one of several fresh faces at the G7.

The leaders pause for a talk before the traditional 'family photograph'.

READ MORE: World leaders talk terror, trade, and climate change at 'toughest G7 in years'

US President Donald Trump greets Gentiloni, following his visit to Rome earlier in the week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who recently called a snap election for June 8th, talks to Gentiloni.

Macron and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a moment to talk in front of the beautiful Sicilian scenery.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with Trump in front of their countries' flags.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) walks along with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Gentiloni.

Leaders of Canada, Germany, the US, Italy, France, Japan, and the UK stand in front of their respective flags.

READ ALSO: 'Italy is ready': Tourist town in lockdown and aid boats diverted ahead of G7

The photo took place against a backdrop of ancient ruins and Taormina's Greek theatre.

Leaders attending a working lunch during the summit.

Trump and Gentiloni during the leaders' lunch.

From left : Emanuela Mauro the wife of Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Joachim Sauer, husband of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Malgorzata Tusk, wife of President of the European Council, US First Lady Melania Trump, Amanda Succi, the wife of Catania's mayor, Enzo Bianco, Mayor of Catania and the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe stand at the balcony during a visit at the City Hall of Catania.

Participants of the G7 summit watch an Italian flying squadron.

From left to right, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni pose after watching the Italian flying squadron.

All photos: AFP