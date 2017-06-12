Advertisement

Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains

The Local
news@thelocal.it
12 June 2017
11:53 CEST+02:00
romeculturevirginia raggi

Share this article

Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains
File photo of tourists by a fountain in Piazza Navona: vvoennyy/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
12 June 2017
11:53 CEST+02:00
Rome mayor Virginia Raggi on Monday approved an order banning eating and drinking by the city's historic fountains.

The new rules also prohibit climbing on the landmarks, washing pets, or swimming in the water during the summer period.

Raggi's office said the ban aimed "to prevent the incidents are contrary to rules of urban decorum, and to ensure adequate protection of the historical, artistic and archaeological capital of Rome", RomaToday reported.

It is also forbidden to throw anything, including water or other liquids, into the fountains. The only exception is small change; according to tradition, throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain will ensure a return trip to the Eternal City.

The ban will be in place until the end of October - and anyone caught breaking the rules will face fines of between €40 and €240.

The regulation applies to around 15 fountains, including those in some of the city's main squares (Piazza di Spagna, Piazza Navona, Piazza Barberini, and Piazza del Popolo) and others which are located in popular gathering spots on summer evenings, including those in Trastevere's Piazza Santa Maria and Piazza della Madonna dei Monti.

Historically, Rome's fountains were often used for bathing and washing clothes, but these activities don't go down well with modern Romans keen to protect their priceless heritage.

The Trevi fountain - which reopened in November 2015 after a multi-million-euro cleanup - is one of the most popular targets for badly behaved tourists. After its re-opening, police presence was stepped up at the site and fines for bathing were increased, but this hasn't stopped determined visitors - and some locals - from wading into its waters.

Eating and drinking is also forbidden at other historic and cultural sites, including the city's recently restored Spanish Steps, where tourists have been hit with hefty fines for flouting the ban.

Florence has also cracked down on tourists who choose ancient landmarks for a picnic stop.

The Renaissance city's mayor announced at the end of May that authorities would hose down the steps of Florence's churches during lunchtime in a bid to deter picnickers.

romeculturevirginia raggi

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

If you’ve ever thought about learning a foreign language or exploring a new country, you should probably read this.

Related articles

Experts called in to tackle swarming bees in central Rome square

Fire under control after smoke clouds visible from Vatican cause panic

Meet the designer turning forest mushrooms into shoes, plates, and furniture

Florence's mayor pours water over church steps to banish snacking tourists

Rome mayor promises to close Roma camps in the capital

Rare Bengal tiger finds new home in Rome zoo after being rescued from neglect

Italian court lifts Uber ban

Italian court overturns appointment of museum directors
Advertisement

Recent highlights

From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500

Italian Muslims fear backlash after London attacker identified as half-Italian
Advertisement

This map reveals the cleanest and greenest beaches in Italy

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'

'Rowing in Venice is unique - it's the closest you'll get to walking on water'

The small political parties that risk obliteration under Italy's new electoral law
Advertisement
3,284 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
  2. Ten colourful Italian idioms and the strange meanings behind them
  3. More than 900 migrants rescued off Libya
  4. Italy faces local poll test ahead of parliamentary vote
  5. Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement