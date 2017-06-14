Italian cycling team given 30-day doping ban

Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni were immediately thrown out of the race, before being sacked by Bardiani after confirmation of the positive tests for growth hormones.
Second-tier Bardiani were a wildcard invite to the 100th edition of the Giro, and said they would not appeal the decision even though they had been expecting a lighter sentence.
Bardiani however claimed they were innocent in the matter and described the pair's actions as 'infamous'.
