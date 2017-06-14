Italian cycling team given 30-day doping ban

Team Bardiani pictured during a previous race. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

Italian cycling team Bardiani were banned from all competition for 30 days by the UCI on Tuesday, after a review of the case of two riders who tested positive on the eve of the Giro d'Italia.

Stefano Pirazzi and Nicola Ruffoni were immediately thrown out of the race, before being sacked by Bardiani after confirmation of the positive tests for growth hormones.



Second-tier Bardiani were a wildcard invite to the 100th edition of the Giro, and said they would not appeal the decision even though they had been expecting a lighter sentence.



Bardiani however claimed they were innocent in the matter and described the pair's actions as 'infamous'.