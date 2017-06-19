Advertisement

A new antibiotic that could fight drug-resistant bacteria has been found in Italy

AFP
news@thelocal.it
19 June 2017
10:43 CEST+02:00
healthmedicinescience

Share this article

A new antibiotic that could fight drug-resistant bacteria has been found in Italy
File photo of laboratory workers: pressmaster/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.it
19 June 2017
10:43 CEST+02:00
Scientists have discovered a new antibiotic that is highly effective against bacteria resistant to known antimicrobials, which was found in a soil sample taken in Italy.

Named "pseudouridimycin," or PUM, the new antibiotic is produced by a microbe found in the soil.

It has killed a wide range of bacteria in laboratory tests and cured mice infected with scarlet fever. Details of the discovery were published on Thursday in the US scientific journal Cell.

Pseudouridimycin neutralizes an enzyme called polymerase that is essential to virtually all functions of every organism.

However, it acts differently than rifampicin, a class of antibiotics used to target the same enzyme. Its mechanism means the new antibiotic is ten times less likely to trigger drug resistance than those currently on the market.

PUM killed 20 species of bacteria in experiments, proving especially effective against streptococci and staphylococci, several of which are resistant to multiple antibiotics.

Clinical trials with PUM could begin within three years and the new antibiotic could be released on the market in the next ten years, researchers at New Jersey's Rutgers-New Brunswick University and the Italian biotechnology company Naicons said.

The discovery showed again that bacteria found in the soil are the best source of new antibiotics, the scientists said.

READ ALSO: Six bizarre health tips Italian grans swear by

healthmedicinescience

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

Related articles

Italy's northern regions are challenging a mandatory vaccine law

OPINION: 'Italy's mandatory vaccine law should be adopted worldwide'

Italy makes vaccines compulsory for school starters

Italy measles cases rise fivefold as vaccination argument turns political

Mobile phones can cause tumours, Italian court rules

Italian health minister accuses documentary of 'fake news' on cancer vaccine

Italians and Brits are most likely to drink while pregnant

Life expectancy has fallen in Italy, with northerners outliving those in the south
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an economic miracle transformed love and marriage in post-war Italy

Five things we learned from Italy's telltale local elections

Local elections deal a heavy blow for Italy's Five Star Movement
Advertisement

Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains

Ten colourful Italian idioms and the strange meanings behind them

From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500
Advertisement
3,314 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Beat the crowds: Seven breathtaking alternatives to Italy's tourist hotspots
  2. 'Italians are closed, but they’re not racist'
  3. A herd of 'rebel cows' has been living wildly in the Italian mountains for years
  4. Italy police arrest asylum seeker over Isis propaganda
  5. Why an army of toy cats has appeared in an Italian seaside town
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement