Advertisement

The Brexit effect: 'Sudden drop' in Italian food and drink exports to the UK

The Local
news@thelocal.it
19 June 2017
15:55 CEST+02:00
foodwineeconomycoldirettibrexit

Share this article

The Brexit effect: 'Sudden drop' in Italian food and drink exports to the UK
The Vinitaly Italian wine exhibition in Verona in autumn 2016. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
19 June 2017
15:55 CEST+02:00
As Brexit negotiations got underway in Brussels on Monday, Italy was already feeling the effect of the UK's vote to leave the European Union, with wine exports particularly hard hit.

Food exports to the UK saw a 6.8 percent drop compared to the same period last year, while wine exports fell by seven percent, the Italian farmers' association Coldiretti said.

"The Brexit effect is being felt on symbolic Made in Italy products in Great Britain, where there was an overall sudden drop of eight percent in exports of Italian products," the organization said.

It added that as well as a fall in the value of the pound, another factor could be "a more nationalist stance among the British, leading to the replacement of imported products".

The fall in exports to the UK hit all sectors, with vehicle exports down 3.3. percent, furniture exports 7.2 percent, and textiles 12.7 percent, according to figures from national statistics agency Istat for the first quarter of 2017.

But wine producers were particularly hard hit, with Coldiretti saying wine was "the first victim of the chaos caused by Brexit".

Traditionally good value Italian wine is now more expensive for British consumers than it has ever been, with unfavourable exchange rates and increased tax on alcohol combining to drive up the price of foreign tipple.

The figures confirm the fears expressed by Italy's winemakers in the run-up to and aftermath of the Brexit vote in June 2016.

Before the vote, Coldiretti warned that Britain leaving the EU could "seriously upset trade relations" with Italy, which exports a huge amount of food and drink to the UK each year. Last year, the UK overtook the US as the biggest consumers of Italian wine, helping drive a 38 percent surge in sales of prosecco and other fizzy wines in the first quarter alone, outstripping champagne for the first time.

It is also the fourth biggest importer of Italian food products. After wine and prosecco, the most important items are pasta, fruits and vegetables, and cheese.

And after the UK voted to leave the bloc, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reportedly explicitly threatened Italy's economic development minister with a drop in prosecco sales if the UK was not allowed to stay in the single market.

READ ALSO: Why Italy wants Unesco heritage status for its Prosecco hillsWhy Italy wants Unesco heritage status for its Prosecco hills
Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

foodwineeconomycoldirettibrexit

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

6 reasons you should study a foreign language abroad

Related articles

Only Italy sees dip in support for EU, new poll shows

IMF increases its growth forecast for Italy

EU gives go-ahead to Italian rescue of troubled BMPS, the world's oldest bank

Meet the designer turning forest mushrooms into shoes, plates, and furniture

Europe's biggest shopping mall just opened in Italy

Why Italy is still Europe's poor relation

15 world records held by Italy and Italians

Italy mulls plan to scrap one- and two-cent coins
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an economic miracle transformed love and marriage in post-war Italy

Five things we learned from Italy's telltale local elections

Local elections deal a heavy blow for Italy's Five Star Movement
Advertisement

Rome bans snacking tourists from its ancient fountains

Ten colourful Italian idioms and the strange meanings behind them

From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500
Advertisement
3,314 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Beat the crowds: Seven breathtaking alternatives to Italy's tourist hotspots
  2. 'Italians are closed, but they’re not racist'
  3. A herd of 'rebel cows' has been living wildly in the Italian mountains for years
  4. Italy police arrest asylum seeker over Isis propaganda
  5. Why an army of toy cats has appeared in an Italian seaside town
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement