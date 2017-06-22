Advertisement

Pope Francis to send funds to South Sudan after Vatican rules out papal visit

AFP
news@thelocal.it
22 June 2017
10:56 CEST+02:00
south sudanpope francisvaticanfamine

Share this article

Pope Francis to send funds to South Sudan after Vatican rules out papal visit
Pope Francis waves during his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
22 June 2017
10:56 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis is supporting a series of aid projects in South Sudan, the Vatican said Wednesday, sending money in his place after a trip to the war-torn country was ruled out.

The Vatican will donate 462,000 euros ($515,000), which will be divided among two hospitals run by nuns, a teacher training program and a project to purchase seeds and tools for 2,500 farming families.

The Argentine pontiff wanted to send "a concrete sign of his closeness" to those in the world's youngest nation, which was plunged into a civil war in 2013 and hit by a four-month famine this year, Bishop Peter Turkson told the press.

"The Holy Father does not forget the victims that no-one is listening to in this bloodthirsty and inhumane conflict," he said in a press conference at the tiny city state.

He called for an "end to weapons, rape, death."

Francis had repeatedly said he wanted to travel to South Sudan with his Anglican counterpart Justin Welby but the Vatican said at the end of May that at the moment such a trip would be too dangerous.

READ ALSO: Italy is evacuating its nationals from South Sudan

Missionary Laura Gemignani, who works at one of the two hospitals supported by the pope, said she had seen more horrors in two years in South Sudan than in 25 years in Ethiopia.

A famine that was declared in parts of South Sudan four months ago is over, UN aid agencies said Wednesday, but extreme hunger has increased to its highest levels ever across the war-torn country.

The famine, due to three years of conflict, has affected 100,000 people. But while the famine has eased, the number of people struggling to find food each day has grown to six million from 4.9 million in February, in what the agencies said was the "highest level of food insecurity ever experienced in South Sudan."

And the number of people facing emergency levels of hunger - one step below famine - has increased to 1.7 million from one million in February.

South Sudan was plunged into civil war after President Salva Kiir accused his rival and former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup against him.

The violence - initially between ethnic Dinka supporters of Kiir and ethnic Nuer supporters of Machar - has since spread to other parts of the country, engulfing other ethnic groups.

 

south sudanpope francisvaticanfamine

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

The Vatican's auditor general has resigned without explanation

Four cardinals are challenging Pope Francis' authority in a row over reforms

Pope Francis honours progressive postwar priests with pilgrimage

Vatican mulls excommunicating mobsters and the corrupt

Trudeau asked the pope for an apology over abuse of indigenous Canadians in Catholic schools

Pope hits out at financial speculators

Trump vows to promote peace after 'fantastic' meeting with the pope

IN PICTURES: Donald Trump meets Italian leaders in Rome
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to spot good quality gelato in Italy - and how to suss out the fakes

Analysis: Rome mayor's anti-migrant stance signals a shift to the right for the Five Star Movement

Italian airport waives liquids limit for hand luggage - but only for pesto
Advertisement

How to keep cool like an Ancient Roman in Italy's summer heat

Analysis: Are NGOs responsible for the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

On World Refugee Day, 2,000 migrants are feared drowned en route to Italy

Florence's Uffizi art gallery will host an outdoor cinema this summer - and it's free
Advertisement
3,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Beat the crowds: Seven breathtaking alternatives to Italy's tourist hotspots
  2. How to keep cool like an Ancient Roman in Italy's summer heat
  3. Italian airport waives liquids limit for hand luggage - but only for pesto
  4. How to spot good quality gelato in Italy - and how to suss out the fakes
  5. It's about to get even hotter in Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
05/04
One Bedroom / Studio Apartment in Trastevere
03/04
Apartment San Remo
03/04
Italian lessons in Rome Trastevere and via Skype
View all notices
Advertisement