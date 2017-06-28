Advertisement

Italy threatens EU with closure of ports to rescue boats

The Local
news@thelocal.it
28 June 2017
15:19 CEST+02:00
migration

Share this article

Italy threatens EU with closure of ports to rescue boats
File Photo: Taha Jawashi/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
28 June 2017
15:19 CEST+02:00
The Italian government has asked its ambassador in Brussels to formerly present a request for help and express its inability to cope alone with the current migration crisis, according to Ansa, Repubblica and several other news outlets.

Meeting with the European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos, Ambassador Massari today June 28 stressed that Italy was at the limits of its capacity to deal with the current migration crises in the mediterranean. The Italian government is stressing the socio-economic impact on certain regions in Italy, arguing that the situation is "unsustainable."

More than 12,000 people have arrived in the last few days, according to Repubblica. 

"Europe can no longer turn its back and pretend nothing is happening," Il Giornale, allegedly citing the Italian government's letter, says in its report. 

The letter argues that Italy will continue to lead search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean, but stresses that other EU nations should also resettle and accept new arrivals, according to national news agency ANSA.  

Italian ports could potentially begin to deny entry to non-Italian or EU rescue ships, adds the ANSA report. Twenty five EU nations are involved in rescue operations and counter operations against smugglers in and around Sicily. 

READ MORE: Over 8,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in 48 hours 

migration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Analysis: Rome mayor's anti-migrant stance signals a shift to the right for the Five Star Movement

Italy arrests man suspected of torturing and killing migrants

Analysis: Are NGOs responsible for the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

On World Refugee Day, 2,000 migrants are feared drowned en route to Italy

Over 120 migrants feared dead after their inflatable boat sank

'Give more help to child migrants', Save the Children tells Italy

Rome mayor calls for a stop to migrant arrivals to the capital

Italian police bust migrant trafficking ring in Sicily
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to spot good quality gelato in Italy - and how to suss out the fakes

Analysis: Rome mayor's anti-migrant stance signals a shift to the right for the Five Star Movement

Italian airport waives liquids limit for hand luggage - but only for pesto
Advertisement

How to keep cool like an Ancient Roman in Italy's summer heat

Analysis: Are NGOs responsible for the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

On World Refugee Day, 2,000 migrants are feared drowned en route to Italy

Florence's Uffizi art gallery will host an outdoor cinema this summer - and it's free
Advertisement
3,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Vatican says China bishop 'forcibly removed' by authorities
  2. Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations
  3. Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian
  4. Pope defrocks priest convicted of sex abuse
  5. Over 8,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in 48 hours
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement