Advertisement

Scandal in the Alps: up to 20 politicians caught up in casino fraud

The Local
news@thelocal.it
28 June 2017
10:59 CEST+02:00
fraud

Share this article

Scandal in the Alps: up to 20 politicians caught up in casino fraud
File Photo: Loic Venance/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
28 June 2017
10:59 CEST+02:00
High-ranking current and former members of the Aosta council are accused of deliberate fraud in the management of a casino.

Twenty two people are being investigated, including former Valle d'Aosta governor Augusto Rollandin and members of the Aosta council from 2012 to 2015 in an investigation into the Saint Vincent Casino, a glamorous yet 100 per cent publicly owned facility.

The officials are accused of fraud: more than €140 million has disappeared from the casino's balance sheet. The region's current administrator, Pierluigi Marquis, is also under investigation, according to a report in Il Messaggero

The public prosecutor's investigation in Aosta is seeking to determine what happened with four transactions between 2012 and 2015: specifically, why €50 million in July 2012, €10 million in September 2013, €60 million in October 2014 and a further €20 million in December 2015 were withdrawn or transferred from other participating stakeholders in the casino and publicly listed companies, according to Repubblica

READ MORE: Renzi promises to tackle Italy's slot machine plague

The investigation is seeking to demonstrate that the region's administration between 2012 and 2015 fiddled the books to create budgets showing deliberately reduced operating losses and consequently unrealistic industrial development objectives. 

The local council members are effectively accused of having simulated losses in order to sustain the need for further payments from regional funds.

READ MORE: Record increase in olive oil fraud

 

fraud

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

An Italian man posed as a prince to get free luxury holidays - and meet Pamela Anderson

Italy recovers record €19 billion haul in tax fraud crackdown

US fines Italian bank $235 million for laundering violations

Italian park ranger suspended for making porn film during paid 'family leave'

Three migrant centre workers investigated for €9 million fraud

Wasps and weather threaten Italian chestnuts

Sicilian public sector workers skipped work for massages and basketball

Italy police dismantle two earthquake fundraising scams
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to spot good quality gelato in Italy - and how to suss out the fakes

Analysis: Rome mayor's anti-migrant stance signals a shift to the right for the Five Star Movement

Italian airport waives liquids limit for hand luggage - but only for pesto
Advertisement

How to keep cool like an Ancient Roman in Italy's summer heat

Analysis: Are NGOs responsible for the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

On World Refugee Day, 2,000 migrants are feared drowned en route to Italy

Florence's Uffizi art gallery will host an outdoor cinema this summer - and it's free
Advertisement
3,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Vatican says China bishop 'forcibly removed' by authorities
  2. Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations
  3. Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian
  4. Pope defrocks priest convicted of sex abuse
  5. Over 8,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in 48 hours
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement