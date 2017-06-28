Advertisement

Tennis: Game, set and match for AC Milan legend Maldini

AFP
news@thelocal.it
28 June 2017
11:43 CEST+02:00
maldini

Share this article

Tennis: Game, set and match for AC Milan legend Maldini
Marco Bertorello/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
28 June 2017
11:43 CEST+02:00
Five-time European Cup-winning footballer Paolo Maldini's tennis career ended abruptly on his debut on Tuesday when the AC Milan legend lost 6-1, 6-1 in a first-round doubles match.

Maldini stepped onto the court at the Milan challenger event as its most decorated sportsman.

But the 49-year-old Italian football legend -- whose tennis dream was to "play against Roger Federer" -- saw his career hopes dashed with a chastening defeat to doubles specialists David Pel and Tomasz Bednarek while playing alongside his tennis coach Stefano Landonio.

It was a logical defeat, given the players' ranking history. Dutchman Pel is ranked 208th in the world while Poland's Bednarek reached a career high of 44th in 2014, reaching a quarter-final at Roland Garros on the way. Landonio's highest ever ranking was 975th, in 1996.

Maldini and Landonio were given an invite to the event thanks to their recent victory in an amateur tournament.

But although the Challenger circuit is one level below the elite ATP circuit played by the likes of Federer, it proved a step too far for Maldini and his partner.

Maldini produced a few strong forehands, but showed flaws in his backhand and was well below professional standard on serve.

It was over within an hour, and Maldini said that, as far as his professional tennis career is concerned, it is game, set and match. "It was a great experience and one I really enjoyed, but I won't repeat it," said Maldini, who can nevertheless afford to regard it as a blip in an otherwise sterling career.

A true legend in Italy, and indeed throughout the footballing world, Maldini won 26 trophies with Milan, playing a record 647 matches in Serie A, and won five European Cups on the way.

Maldini earned 126 caps for Italy and was a finalist at both the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2000. He is currently technical director at Miami FC, who play in the NASL, the American second division below Major League Soccer.

maldini

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Former Italy coach Cesare Maldini dies at 84
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How to spot good quality gelato in Italy - and how to suss out the fakes

Analysis: Rome mayor's anti-migrant stance signals a shift to the right for the Five Star Movement

Italian airport waives liquids limit for hand luggage - but only for pesto
Advertisement

How to keep cool like an Ancient Roman in Italy's summer heat

Analysis: Are NGOs responsible for the migration crisis in the Mediterranean?

On World Refugee Day, 2,000 migrants are feared drowned en route to Italy

Florence's Uffizi art gallery will host an outdoor cinema this summer - and it's free
Advertisement
3,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Vatican says China bishop 'forcibly removed' by authorities
  2. Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations
  3. Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian
  4. Pope defrocks priest convicted of sex abuse
  5. Over 8,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in 48 hours
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement