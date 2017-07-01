Advertisement

Italy manhunt for escaped killer 'Johnny the Gypsy'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
1 July 2017
12:03 CEST+02:00
giuseppe mastinicrimepier paolo pasolini

Share this article

Italy manhunt for escaped killer 'Johnny the Gypsy'
File photo: Olivier Morin/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
1 July 2017
12:03 CEST+02:00
Police in Italy are hunting for a multiple murderer dubbed "Johnny the Gypsy" after he absconded during a day release, Italian media reported on Saturday.
Giuseppe Mastini, 57, was sentenced to life in jail in 1989 after a notorious criminal career of murder, kidnapping and robbery in which he "terrorised Rome" for almost 15 years, La Repubblica daily said.
 
He had escaped from prison twice in the past and absconded during a previous day release, it said.
 
The killer, whose life has inspired a song and film about him, had been serving time in Fossano prison in northern Italy but had been on day release for the last eight months to allow him to work.
 
Mastini is believed to have hopped into a car at a station on Friday morning instead of catching the train to work. Police launched the manhunt when he failed to return to jail at nightfall, the Corriere della Sera said.
 
Nicknamed "Johnny the Gypsy" because he was born into an itinerant family, Mastini killed his first victim in 1975 when a robbery went wrong. He was 15 years old at the time.
 
He would later be accused of having played a role in the murder of celebrated Italian poet and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, who had been killed two months earlier. Mastini has always denied any involvement.
 
The teenager was taken to a lock-up for juveniles but absconded in 1976 after attacking a guard. He was caught and taken to another prison, from where he escaped again in 1981, before being captured once more in 1983.
 
In 1986 Mastini was given a day release for good behaviour and went on an armed robbery spree which ended in the kidnap of a girl and the murder of two men, one of whom was a policeman.
giuseppe mastinicrimepier paolo pasolini

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

Ex-CIA agent to return to Italy to face sentence for imam kidnap

Doctor stabbed to death by suspected stalker outside hospital

Convicted Italian 'Years of Lead' bomber arrested in Portugal

Life sentence for man behind deadly apartment block explosion in Milan

Woman flees Turin jail, abandoning baby daughter

Sicilian fugitive found in wardrobe - after giving himself away with visit to his mum

Italy passes law to stop criminals profiting from slow-paced justice system

An Italian man posed as a prince to get free luxury holidays - and meet Pamela Anderson
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Rome is turning off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement

Around Sicily in ten classic Italian films

Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian

Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations

Where to get the cheapest (and most extortionate) coffee in Italy
Advertisement
3,316 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Talks in Paris on Sunday on Italy's migrant crisis
  2. Body of Berlin attack suspect returned to Tunisia
  3. Italy manhunt for escaped killer 'Johnny the Gypsy'
  4. Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
  5. Rome is turning off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement