Advertisement

Milan Airbnb hosts to take in refugees in pilot project

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
6 July 2017
10:44 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Milan Airbnb hosts to take in refugees in pilot project
File photo of Airbnb's logo shown on a computer screen. Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
6 July 2017
10:44 CEST+02:00
Accommodation rental site Airbnb on Wednesday launched a project in Milan allowing residents to offer their spare rooms or apartments to refugees.

The Open Homes Refugees initiative, set up in collaboration with Refugees Welcome Italy and Catholic organization the Community of Sant'Egidio, allows Milan locals to open their doors to migrants and refugees.

Since its launch on Wednesday morning, the company has already received 100 offers of housing, according to Federica Calcaterra, the communications manager for Airbnb Italia.

Those wishing to take part in the project need to create a profile on the site, which includes identity and security checks, but people who haven't previously hosted guests through the platform are also able to sign up. The charity organizations then book rooms on behalf of the people they are assisting.

The project was inspired by the Open Homes Project, sponsored by Milan city authorities in 2016, which saw 126 residents sign up to host family members of patients in Milan hospitals.

Milan has been chosen as the pilot city for the project's Italy launch, soon to be followed by Rome and other locations across the capital.

The Lombard capital has seen particularly high numbers of migrant arrivals since 2015, both as a result of being relocated from reception centres across the country, and after being turned back from the borders with Switzerland, France and Austria in summer 2016.

Local charities mobilized to accommodate the newcomers, but in August last year, city authorities said there were more people than beds as migrant numbers reached an all-time high, a problem which continued into autumn and winter.

Milan's city councillor for social policy, Pierfrancesco Majorino, on Wednesday praised "the ability of the Milanese to respond to new appeals, as happened a year and a half ago with our host family project", saying it was "not an accident" the city had been chosen for the Open Homes Refugees project.

Airbnb first began offering accommodation free of charge to those in need following Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when one user requested that the site make this capacity available.

The company reacted by creating a service called Disaster Response, allowing users to provide free accommodation to those affected by events such as floods and fires, currently including the Grenfell Tower block fire in London and the wildfires across parts of Portugal.

"Every single time we’ve asked our community to open their doors and hearts to help others, they have more than exceeded our expectations: they have humbled us with the immensity of their kindness," said Joe Gebbia, the site's co-founder. 

READ ALSO: Milan exhibition highlights migrant odyssey

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement

Around Sicily in ten classic Italian films

Professor Raptor and Madama Chips: How Harry Potter became Italian

Mini Pompeii found in Rome during metro line excavations

Where to get the cheapest (and most extortionate) coffee in Italy
Advertisement
3,330 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Summer travel: Ten of Italy's most beautiful lakes
  2. Italy hit by nationwide public transport strike
  3. Rome children's hospital offers transfer for British baby Charlie Gard
  4. Tourists evacuated as fire rages close to Vesuvius
  5. Italy set to relax its controversial child vaccine law
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement