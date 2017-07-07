Advertisement

Ex-PM Renzi says Italy should only take in a 'fixed number' of migrants

AFP
news@thelocal.it
7 July 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
matteo renzimigration

Share this article

Ex-PM Renzi says Italy should only take in a 'fixed number' of migrants
Matteo Renzi pictured speaking in April. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
7 July 2017
17:01 CEST+02:00
Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, the head of the ruling Democratic Party, on Friday said Italy should allow only a "fixed number" of migrants into the country as it grapples with a wave of people arriving by sea from North Africa.

"There has to be a fixed number of arrivals. We should not feel guilty if we are not able to welcome everyone," Renzi said in a video posted on his party's website.

"We have to save everyone, but we are not able to welcome everyone into Italy," he said.

Italy has been struggling to cope with a flood of migrants, mostly sub-Saharan Africans, crossing the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, a journey that has so far claimed more than 2,200 lives this year, UN figures show.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the country has accepted around 85,000 of the 100,000 people who have arrived this year - an influx that has revived fears of a return to the European Union's migrant crisis of 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people arrived on the continent in search of a better life.

READ ALSO: UN warns that Italy cannot handle migrant crisis alone

The massive wave has also exacerbated tensions with neighbouring Austria, which this week threatened to send troops to its border with Italy to stop migrants entering.

On Thursday, EU interior ministers backed an urgent European Commission plan to help crisis-hit Italy, which earmarks 35 million euros ($40 million) in aid for Rome as well as proposals for working with Libya and other countries to stem the flow of migrants.

The ex-Italian premier also warned that countries which fail to help with the migrant crisis "will suffer the consequences" in upcoming European Union budget negotiations.

"These countries that take Italy's money but build walls, if we become tougher and more determined in the discussions for the (EU) 2020-2026 budget in the coming months, they will suffer the consequences," he said.

Government data released on Thursday showed that Italy has received 73,000 asylum applications since the start of the year - an increase of 46 percent compared with the first six months of 2016.

ANALYSIS: Debunking myths about why people migrate across the Mediterranean

matteo renzimigration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

'Italy is not alone' in tackling migration crisis, EU ministers promise

The EU commission has unveiled a migrant 'action plan' for Italy

'Are we really the problem?' Migrant aid groups challenge ministers over response to crisis

Italy summons Austrian ambassador over threat of border controls

Austria plans to deploy soldiers at Italian border

UN warns that Italy cannot handle migrant crisis alone

Italy agrees to draw up migrant rescue 'code of conduct' with France and Germany

Italy urges EU ports to take migrants as pressure builds
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer travel: Ten of Italy's most beautiful lakes

Torture has finally been criminalized in Italy

Venice residents protest against tourist influx
Advertisement

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement
3,330 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Summer travel: Ten of Italy's most beautiful lakes
  2. Tourists evacuated as fire rages close to Vesuvius
  3. Italy hit by nationwide public transport strike
  4. Italy set to relax its controversial child vaccine law
  5. Here's how to do the Italian cheek kiss
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement