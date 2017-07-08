Advertisement

Eight bodies pulled from collapsed apartment block near Naples

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
8 July 2017
09:34 CEST+02:00
torre annunziata

Share this article

Eight bodies pulled from collapsed apartment block near Naples
Firefighters block the view with sheets as they extract a body from the debris of the collapsed building in Torre Annunziata. Photo: Renato Esposito/AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
8 July 2017
09:34 CEST+02:00
Rescuers said on Saturday that they had recovered the bodies of eight people missing after an apartment block collapsed near the Italian city of Naples.
Firefighters and volunteers have been sifting through the rubble since early Friday after two floors of the four-storey block in the town of Torre Annunziata, at the foot of the volcano Mount Vesuvius, collapsed at around 6:30 am (0430 GMT).
 
 
The last body was found early on Saturday after teams searched through the night.
 
Local media reports said the victims included the municipal architect in charge of security checks for public and private buildings in the area of some 40,000 inhabitants at the foot of Mount Vesuvius.
 
His wife and 27-year-old son were also killed in the collapse, which occurred in the part of the building where bedrooms were located.
 
A couple with two children, aged 8 and 14, were also killed, along with a 65-year-old woman who lived alone.
 
Some 30 firefighters, joined by dozens of volunteers and relatives of the missing using their bare hands, searched the wreckage for survivors.
 
 
The fire service said three officers had been lightly injured during search operations.
 
"It is clear that this building was in bad shape," local mayor Vincenzo Ascione said. "I regret that no city technician had been able to recognise the situation because there had to have been a sign".
 
Witnesses said a freight train passed on the neighbouring railway track just before the building collapsed, while others noted that renovation works had been under way on the lower floors.
 
The prosecutors' office in Torre Annunziata has opened an inquiry over suspected negligence, but no cause for the collapse has yet been determined.
torre annunziata

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

In a globalised world, transferring money abroad doesn't have to be costly and complicated.

Related articles

No signs of life as firefighters search for two families feared missing after building collapse
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer travel: Ten of Italy's most beautiful lakes

Torture has finally been criminalized in Italy

Venice residents protest against tourist influx
Advertisement

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement
3,305 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Summer travel: Ten of Italy's most beautiful lakes
  2. Tourists evacuated as fire rages close to Vesuvius
  3. Italy hit by nationwide public transport strike
  4. Here's how to do the Italian cheek kiss
  5. No need for border controls with Italy, says Austria
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement