Advertisement

Veneto beach ordered to remove fascist propaganda after police raid

The Local
news@thelocal.it
10 July 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
beachchioggiamussolinifascismanpi

Share this article

Veneto beach ordered to remove fascist propaganda after police raid
File photo of a far-right militant making the fascist salute in front of the tomb of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
10 July 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
Police officers from Italy's anti-terrorism unit Digos on Sunday raided a self-styled 'fascist beach club' near Venice following a newspaper's exposé.

The Punta Canna beach club in Chioggia was decorated with signs and posters harking back to the period of Fascist rule, including images of dictator Benito Mussolini and memorabilia from the era, as revealed by Italian daily La Repubblica on Sunday.

One sign at the entrance to the beach read: "Anti democratic, regime-run zone. Don't break our balls."

"The law of justice comes from the barrel of a gun," said another. On one white beach hut hung a sign saying "Gas chamber, do not enter".

The beach has space for 650 guests, who were given twice-hourly broadcasts from the establishment's manager, 64-year-old Gianni Scarpa.

Speaking through the beach's loudspeaker system, Scarpa was recorded calling democracy "disgusting" and speaking of the need to fight "the human filth of the world, which is 50 percent and luckily is not allowed here".

"Fascism is neither freedom of thought nor of opinion; fascism is a crime."

On Monday, Venice prefect Carlo Boffi signed an order stating that the club must "immediately remove all references to Fascism on signs, posters, and banners".

Punta Canna manager Scarpa was also ordered to avoid "the further release of anti-democracy messages", and may face charges of apology for fascism.


File photo of Chioggia, the Veneto town where the beach is located. Photo: Kassandra2/Depositphotos

The uncovering of the beach sparked a backlash on social media, with several critics leaving one-star reviews on its Facebook page. One wrote: "Unacceptable and ridiculous attempt to rehabilitate the sad tools of fascism in a carefree, holiday way." 

Plenty of others leapt to Scarpa's defence however, claiming that the Fascist theme of the beach was a joke and was well appreciated by its guests. One repeat visitor who had been frequenting the beach for six years said Scarpa "makes pseudo-political speeches but is a quiet person".

But the Chioggia branch of Italy's National Partisans Association (Anpi) criticized Scarpa's "provocative and dangerous behaviour".

There is nothing to joke about regarding the era of fascist internment camps," wrote Anpi in a statement in which it also said that the Italian Constitution was "born of the anti-fascist resistance" and that Scarpa was obliged to comply with Italian law.

 

 

beachchioggiamussolinifascismanpi

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Why you are paying too much to send money abroad

Related articles

Seven faces of the Italian resistance whose stories you should know

'Crap' Hitler painting goes on show in Italian Museum of Madness

Italy defends 'fascist' officers who killed Berlin attacker

Revealed: These are the best beaches in Italy

A Rome school planned a 'Fascist Era Ball' and people weren't happy

Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy

Italy wages war against beach-hogging tourists

Olympics: Italian beach volley player banned from Rio
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Summer travel: Ten of Italy's most beautiful lakes

Torture has finally been criminalized in Italy

Venice residents protest against tourist influx
Advertisement

Rome turns off its public drinking fountains to cope with drought

IN PICTURES: The Siena Palio, Italy's historic horse race

Lampedusa faces global media backlash after voting out Nobel-nominated mayor

Dear Juliet: The Verona women who answer thousands of letters of heartbreak
Advertisement
3,343 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Body of second Italian Grenfell Tower fire victim reportedly identified
  2. Italy just got two new Unesco World Heritage sites
  3. 'If you want to move to Italy, brace yourself for things not going the way you want'
  4. 1,200 Fiat 500s mass for iconic car's 60th birthday
  5. Eight bodies pulled from collapsed apartment block near Naples
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
17/05
Yoga In Ostuni
View all notices
Advertisement