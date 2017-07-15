Advertisement

Matt Damon film 'Downsizing' to open Venice Film Festival

Matt Damon film 'Downsizing' to open Venice Film Festival
US actor and activist Matt Damon participates in a conversation with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim in Washington, DC earlier this year. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP
Oscar-winning US director Alexander Payne's latest movie "Downsizing" is to open this year's Venice Film Festival, while his compatriot Annette Bening will head the Mostra jury, organisers announced on Saturday.
The sci-fi film, starring Matt Damon as a man who realises he would have a better life if he shrank himself, will get its world premiere on August 30 at the 74th Venice festival.
 
Co-starring Kristen Wiig as his wife Audrey, dreaming of a better life, the movie is due for general release at the end of the year. Parts of the movie were filmed in Norway
 
Payne, who won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay in 2004 and 2012, directed "Mr Schmidt" starring Jack Nicholson in 2002, 2004's "Sideways" and 2013's black and white "Nebraska".
 
Oscar-nominated Bening, whose credits include "American Beauty" (1999) and "The Kids are Alright" (2010), will head the jury of the oldest film festival in the world.
 
The Venice Film Festival will run from July 30 to August 9, 2017.
