Advertisement

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
povertyunemploymentmillennialseuropean union

Share this article

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows
File photo: anabgd/Depositphotos
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
Almost one in five young Italians are neither employed, job-seeking, nor in full-time study, according to an EU-wide report released on Monday.

The Italian figure of 19.9 percent was close to double the EU average of 11.5 percent, though it had seen a slight drop from the previous year's figure of 21.4 percent.

Nonetheless, Italy is the country with the highest percentage of 15-24-year-olds classified as 'Neet' (Not engaged in education, employment or training) by the annual Employment and Social Developments in Europe (ESDE) review, published on Monday.

Another worrying statistic which emerged from the report was the proportion of Italians considered to be living in extreme poverty, which had risen to 11.9 percent. Italy was one of only three countries included in the review where this figure rose between 2015 and 2016, the other two being Estonia and Romania.

Youth unemployment in Italy (in the under-35 age bracket) had actually fallen since the report's last edition, down to 37.8 percent compared to 40.3 percent the previous year, but it was still the country with the third highest figure, behind Greece and Spain.

And among those young people who had found work, Italians were more likely than their peers abroad to have an irregular contract, putting them at "considerably greater risk of job insecurity", according to the report.

More than 15 percent of Italian employees aged between 25 and 39 had this kind of contract, compared to less than five percent in the UK, for example.

Italy also had one of the highest proportions of self-employed people, at 22.6 percent, and youngsters were likely to earn significantly less than their older counterparts.

On average, an Italian worker aged under 30 earns 60 percent less than an over-60-year-old, according to the study.

Across the EU, employment figures rose in 2016, but the ESDE writers commented that despite overall growth, there was "a particularly heavy burden on younger generations", a trend clearly visible in Italy.

Worries over uncertainty in the job market appeared to have had a marked impact on other aspects of Italian millennials' lives too. The typical Italian leaves home and has their first child aged between 31 and 32, five years after the average young European.

"Today's young and their children may end up worse off than their parents. This is not what we want. Swift action is needed [...] to preserve and improve our social standards and living conditions for future generations," said Marianne Thyssen, European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility.

ANALYSIS: The real reasons young Italians aren't having kids

 

povertyunemploymentmillennialseuropean union

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italian PM criticizes EU nations for failing to share migrant burden

The EU commission has unveiled a migrant 'action plan' for Italy

Only Italy sees dip in support for EU, new poll shows

Goodbye to EU roaming fees: Here's what you need to know

The average Italian won't leave home until age 30

Refugee rescue group accuses EU border agency of plotting against them

Italy's youth unemployment rate falls to lowest level in five years

'Brits abroad could face catastrophic consequences of Brexit, but I'm cautiously optimistic'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 places in Italy that look like they belong in a fairy tale

Dogs can't be ring bearers, Italian mayor tells engaged couple

An Italian musician gave the world's highest piano concert at the top of a mountain
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

How to survive an Italian summer

The pope just made it easier for people to become saints

Meet the Italian physicist preparing to set sail for Antarctica
Advertisement
3,349 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
  2. Italy wildfires: Homes evacuated in Rome and Naples as police arrest four suspected arsonists
  3. 'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'
  4. Rome's costumed 'gladiators' forced out of city centre
  5. Lazio region calls for state of emergency over wildfires
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
View all notices
Advertisement