Advertisement

Prosecutor orders part closure of petrochemical facilities in Sicily, one of EU's largest

The Local
news@thelocal.it
21 July 2017
15:42 CEST+02:00
oil

Share this article

Prosecutor orders part closure of petrochemical facilities in Sicily, one of EU's largest
A refinery in Syracuse, Sicily. File Photo: micheleponzio/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
21 July 2017
15:42 CEST+02:00
Refining facilities at the major Syracuse complex have been closed after a two-year investigation found they contributed to air pollution.

On July 21, 2017, the prosecutor in Sicily ordered the closure of two major petrochemical facilities – part of the Syracuse refineries – according to Repubblica.

The prosecutor was responding to accusations of air pollution brought forward by a number of citizens and environmental groups.

The landmark case is a first for such a major EU industrial complex. One of the facilities ceased by police is owned by Esso, a trading name of US oil-giant ExxonMobil. 

The two plants made a "significant contribution to the deterioration of air quality due to plant emissions," said Chief Prosecutor Francesco Paolo Giordano, according to La Stampa

In order to reopen, both the Esso and Isab North and Isab South sites will have to present new monitoring plans and implement several safety upgrades.

These include: To monitor the roof of all tanks containing volatile products or kept in temperature conditions such as to generate diffuse emissions, reduce the emission of toxic gases and upgrade emission monitoring data and tracking. 

According to national news agency Ansa, the parties have 15 days to accept the charge. 

Esso has also been ordered to improve its technology to reduce sulfur oxide emissions in two key towers and nitrogen oxide emissions in 21 others.

According to an investigation by Internazionale, the first impacts of pollution caused by the giant refinery – parts of which are abandoned and old – were first noticed in 1979.

Doctors began to perceive of a pattern of children born with deformities and irregularities were also perceived in fish. In 1990 the area was declared a "risk to the environment." 

READ MORE: Schools closed after dramatic fire at Italian oil refinery 

 

oil

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Nigeria's ex-president named in Italian oil 'kickback' probe

Italian feared dead in Norway helicopter crash

Riviera beaches spared as Italy oil slick dissolves

Italy oil and gas vote flops because of low turnout

Why Italy is scared that oil rush will blight Dante's beach

Italian minister questioned over oil scandal

Italian parties seek to bring down government over graft

Italy's Renzi under fire as sleaze forces minister out
Advertisement

Recent highlights

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list

Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
Advertisement

Italian woman sues hospital after unsuccessful abortion

Italy has EU's highest level of youth unemployment, study shows

'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'

Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
Advertisement
3,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Rome
  2. ‘Graffiti in Pompeii and Herculaneum give insight into groups marginalized by history books’
  3. Serving frozen food without telling customers is fraud, rules top Italian court
  4. British newspaper ranks Naples alongside Raqqa in 'dangerous cities' list
  5. Italy launches nationwide free wifi app
Advertisement

Noticeboard

20/07
Moving sale
17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
View all notices
Advertisement